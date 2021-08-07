August 7, 2021

11S: Why did the relatives of the victims not want Biden to attend the 20th anniversary of the attacks?

September 11 marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on thousands of victims in the United States. And relatives of the deceased are still searching for answers.

That’s why they asked President Joe Biden not to attend events commemorating the 2001 attacks. If I do not categorize files about attacks.

Nearly 1,800 people have signed a letter asking the president to hand over documents they believe are linked to Saudi officials in the plot.

If he refuses, they say he will not attend ceremonies next month to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

