11S: Why did the relatives of the victims not want Biden to attend the 20th anniversary of the attacks?

September 11 marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on thousands of victims in the United States. And relatives of the deceased are still searching for answers.

That’s why they asked President Joe Biden not to attend events commemorating the 2001 attacks. If I do not categorize files about attacks.

Nearly 1,800 people have signed a letter asking the president to hand over documents they believe are linked to Saudi officials in the plot.

If he refuses, they say he will not attend ceremonies next month to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

According to the investigation, the attacks were carried out by a terrorist group called Al Qaeda. Of the 19 hijacked, 15 were Saudi nationals.

The letter from family members, rescuers and survivors reads, “In good faith, the President will not be welcomed to our sanctuary until he has fulfilled his commitment to honor the dead, the sick, and the wounded.”

Tribute to the victims of the Twin Towers attack in New York in 2020.

They are asking President Biden to stay away from the three sites where the attack took place: New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The families repeatedly accused the Saudi authorities of having prior knowledge of the attacks and of doing nothing to stop them. In addition, they sued the Saudi government, which refused to intervene.

Last month, the case led to several Saudi officials being investigated under the Truth. Reports are categorized and grieve families.

“Since the end of the 9/11 Commission in 2004, there has been a great deal of evidence that Saudi government officials were involved in supporting the attacks,” the letter from the families continued.

“Across many governments, the judiciary and the FBI They actively sought to keep this information secret and prevent the American people from learning the full truth about the September 11 attacks.“, They add.

The governments of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump have also refused to release documents citing national security concerns.

“Twenty years later, there is no reason to keep this information secret – national security” or other arguments – “the group writes.

“But if President Biden abandons his commitment and sides with the Saudi government, we will be forced to publicly oppose his government’s participation in the 9/11 commemorations,” they added.