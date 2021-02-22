Dynamic NBA Conference highlights skill development, diversity, guidance and mental health

Rockville, P. ”) and their host companies around the world. More than fifty professionals will be immersed in themes of greater importance to the more postdoctoral community.

The annual highlight of the conference is the 70,000 Postdocks, which include the heart of early American research and innovation, and representatives from the 215-member NBA universities, research institutes, and the industry that provides Posttox.

Held for the first time on a virtual platform, the conference will feature two keynote addresses focusing on aspects of today’s most important postdock concern: career paths and possibilities. Chris Gunder, Ph.D., Senior Consultant for Genetic Involvement at the National Institute of Human Genetic Research at the National Institutes of Health and former Director of the U.S. Department of the U.S. Office Christina Rabaton-Deal, Ph.D. Health and human services will share their wisdom, expertise and lessons learned.

“The Postdocks and Postdock offices talked, and we noticed,” said NBA Board Chairperson Stephanie Eberley, M.Ed. In this age of great uncertainty career paths come to the forefront for many postdocks and their advisors. Our conference will help answer the call. ”

Participants will interact in detail, using interactive sessions, fast talks, networking breakout groups and a creative array of social engagement tools. Experts from dozens of companies will address key issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion; Excellence in guidance; Mental health and wellness, especially during epidemics; And best practices in posttalk program management. Christopher Rhodes of Astrogeneca holds a Ph.D. and a Ph.D. from Stanford University.

“NPA is pleased to welcome first-time participants from across the country and the world using our virtual platform,” said Thomas P. Snyder, NPA Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Kimbis commented. “It’s a social, networking and learning experience you do not want to miss.”

For more information on the 2021 NPA Annual Conference, including registration and sponsorship information, visit https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/page/2021AC.

About the National Postdoctoral Association:

The National Postdoctoral Association (NBA) is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) Association of Education Rockville, M.D. Founded in 2003, the NPA creates an inclusive community where all Postdoxes are empowered, evaluated, recognized, and supported in their current and future endeavors. The NPA serves the entire postdoctoral community, including its 18,000 individual and 215 corporate members. Learn more: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/.

Media Only Contact: Amy Wilson Office and Marketing Manager, National Postdoctoral Association + 1-301-984-4800 [email protected]

* Logo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0916s2p-natpostdoc-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: National Postdoctoral Association

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (National Postdoctoral Association) and is solely responsible for its accuracy. Send2Press® Newswire. The information is believed to be accurate, but not guaranteed. Story ID: 68746 APDF-R8.2

© 2021 Send2Press®, NEOTROPE® Press Release and E-Marketing Service, California, USA.

To view the original version, go here: https://www.send2press.com/wire/19th-annual-postdoc-event-targets-career-successes/

Disclaimer: This news release content was not created by the Associated Press (AP).