20 Latin American politicians were subjected to the roles of Pandora – and the regions – internationally

Thirty-five world leaders, including 14 Latin Americans, worked in tax havens to avoid public scrutiny, this Sunday Pandora Documents International Federation of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ)

Of the 14 Latin American leaders, 11 have already left office and three are still active: Ecuador Guillermo Lasso, Chile Sebastian Pinera and Dominican Louis Abinader Washington Post, Country, The BBC And Defender, Participants in the investigation.

The Pandora Documents They have figured out how to use the web of global elite trusts and shell companies in places like the British Virgin Islands, Panama or South Dakota in the US to avoid paying taxes.

The tax is based on 11.9 million files from 14 companies, which created companies in tax companies and marks the biggest leak in history, breaking the Panama Papers, released in 2016 and starting a global debate about corruption.

According to Cedatos, about 45 percent of Ecuadorians believe the country will perform better in the next four years of Lasso’s government. Photo: Photo: Jose Jacom. Efe

Leaders of Latin America

Latin America lists a total of 14 leaders in the regions that occupy a key position in the investigation: three who are still active (Piñera, Lasso and Abinader) and 11 who have already left power. Among those 11 former presidents were Peruvian Pedro Pablo Cucinsky, Honduran Porbrio Lobo, Colombians Caesar Gavria and Andres Pastrana, Paraguayan Horacio Cortes and Panamanians Juan Carlos Varela, Ricardo Martinelli and Ernesto Ernesto.

In the case of Pinera, it was revealed that the Chilean media, Cyber ​​and Lapot, had traded the president in the tax haven of the British Virgin Islands, and in those industries was the sale of the Dominga mining project, an activity involving businessman Carlos Alberto Delano. , One of his childhood friends.

Pinera and her family were the largest shareholders in the Dominga project, but sold the mining project to Delano through a signed law in Palacio de la Moneta Pizera for $ 14 million and another for $ 138 in the British Virgin Islands. Million dollars.

According to Cyber ​​and Lapot, something that was requested by environmental groups and founded by Pinera depends on not creating an environmental protection area for the mining project.

The Chilean president denied this Sunday that he was “not involved in the sales process or had any information” about the Domingo mining mega project, which he isolated for evasion in a recent investigation.

Pandora Documents“.

In March 2010, a statement from his office said, “The president is reiterating that he has not been involved in the management of any company for more than 12 years before assuming office as his first president.”

Photo courtesy of the Dominican Presidency where President Louis Abinader appears. Photo: EFE / Dominican Presidency

Another active president appearing in the archives is Ecuador Guillermo Lasso, who was a banker and was able to run 14 companies registered in tax havens, the newspaper says The universe, Explains that the president removed those companies before running in the 2017 election.

For his part, Abinader appears to be affiliated with two secret societies in Panama, which were formed before coming to power last year, according to a report with Alicia Ortega. Without message.

According to the investigation, Abinader appears to be the beneficiary of these companies from 2018, three years after the law came into force that forced companies to disclose their ownership.

Mauricio Macri, former President of Argentina. See also CO2 emissions outline a new world record in 2023

Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico

Similarly, an investigation by Armando.info revealed that a Panamanian law firm called Alcohol helped Venezuelan authorities create 78 secret companies to hide $ 2,000 million from the Petrolias de Venezuela (PDVSA) in Andorra.

The Pandora Papers also calls into question the actions of Brazil’s Minister of Economy, Paolo Quids, and the head of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos NATO; The activities of Jaime Duran Barba, a close adviser to former President Mauricio Macri in Argentina, and the late Daniel Munoz, former secretary to former President Nastor Kirschner.

In addition, three of the richest people in Mexico appear in archives: German Laria Motta Velasco, heir to the Modello Beer Group, Maria Asuncion, the founder of Oregorio Vasquez Aldir, who controls hotels, insurance companies and the media. Country.

El Salvador’s two former presidents, Francisco Flores and Alfredo Felix Christiani Burcard, Haiti’s Prime Minister Laurent Salvador Lamode, Mexican President Lopez Obrador, Julio Sherer Ibra and Secretary of State for Transportation and Lexus de Marquez.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has been elected at the age of 43. Photo: John D. McHugh / AFP

A long list worldwide

The files feature well-known faces such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair; Dominic Strauss-Kahn, former managing director of the IMF; And singers Julio Iglesias and Shakira or Manchester City manager Pep Cardiola.

Among other things, the investigation revealed that King Abdullah II Jordan is said to have spent $ 100 million on luxury homes in California and elsewhere; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson drew new details about key foreign donors from the Conservative Party.

The files also reveal the financial activities of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “unofficial propaganda minister” in question. Similarly, according to the ICIJ, a close circle of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, including his cabinet members and their families, has hidden millions of dollars in companies and institutions outside the country.

What are tax havens?

One line is heaven This is an area where the characteristics of attracting foreign investment through tax concessions are limited. Some of these characteristics are financial secrecy (of customers who take their money to these places) or freedom of money.

The benefits these countries offer include a substantial reduction in total deductions or tax payments and the cost of banking transactions. In essence, this method is not illegal.

What can bring about financial and legal issues is that these accounts are not reported to the competent authorities of the country where the persons concerned will file taxes or where they reside.

International draft

