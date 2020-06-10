10 Best 85 inch tv Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best 85 inch tv? Experts are here with the list of the best rated 85 inch tv available in U.S. for 2020.

Samsung 85-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (UN85TU8000FXZA, 2020 Model) 8 new from $1,997.99

Features CRYSTAL PROCESSOR 4K: This ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K.

MULTI VOICE: Smart TV with Alexa and Bixby

SMART TV POWERED BY TIZEN : Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience.

HDR: Unveils shades of color you can't find on HDTV.

CRYSTAL DISPLAY: Experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture.

Sony XBR-X850G 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV (2019 Model) - XBR85X850G

5 used from $1,966.89

Features HIGH DYNAMIC RANGE: Uncover enhanced detail, brightness, and contrast with HDR and 4K UHD resolution

CONTRAST REMASTERED: Objects are optimized to adjust overall contrast for natural, realistic imaging

ULTIMATE REALISM: TRILUMINOS Display creates a broader spectrum of vibrant reds, greens, and blues

NO MOTION BLUR: Watch lifelike on-screen action with virtually no blur with Motion-flow XR technology

CAPTIVATING AUDIO: Acoustics perfectly sync with on-screen motion with Sound-from Picture Reality

TCL 75S425 75 Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV (2019) 10 new from $749.99

1 used from $949.50

Features Smart functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV

Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture

Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out, Ethernet

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 66.1" X 38" X 3.5", TV with stand: 66.1" X 40.7" X 15.9"

LG 86UN8570PUC Alexa Built-in 86" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020)

Features REAL 4K IPS DISPLAY: Whatever you're watching, nearly every angle looks great. Our Real 4K IPS Display widens your viewing angle without losing color and detail. It's clarity in every moment, with pristine color, light and detail.

NATIVE 120Hz: Never miss a moment. Native 120Hz reduces blurs and sharpens details, giving fast-action movie sequences and lightning-fast sports plays a smoother look from frame to frame.

webOS AND MAGIC REMOTE: LG's fan-favorite webOS platform makes it surprisingly fast and easy to stream movies and shows with your favorite apps and find new obsessions based on what you like. While our Magic Remote lives up to its name with voice and motion control — just speak or simply point, scroll and click.

α7 GEN 3 PROCESSOR 4K: Our processor empowers better picture and sound. The picture is made better, clearer and smoother. Our a7 Gen 3 Processor 4K powers the performance. You don’t have to do a thing to enjoy great picture and sound. Our advanced processor does it for you with AI Picture, AI Sound and 4K Upscaling.

DOLBY VISION IQ AND DOLBY ATMOS: Dolby ups the action, driving their best-in-class HDR format to new cinematic heights. Dolby Vision IQ automatically adjusts picture settings depending on ambient lighting conditions and content genres. Dolby Atmos puts you in themiddle of the action with multi-dimensional surround sound that seems to flow all around you.

Sony X800H 85 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model 6 new from $2,298.00

1 used from $1,936.55

Features 4K HDR PROCESSOR X1: See premium 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture. Upscale everything you watch to near-4K with 4K X-Reality PRO.

TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation

SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks.

WORKS WITH ALEXA: Stream smart camera feeds with your voice. Through an Alexa enabled device, just ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, turn up the volume, and more.

APPLE AIRPLAY 2 and HOMEKIT SUPPORT: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone and Siri devices with your Sony TV for effortless smart home management and content streaming.

Samsung Q70 Series 85-Inch Smart TV, Flat QLED 4K UHD HDR - 2019 Model

Features Your purchase includes One Samsung Q70 Series 85-Inch Smart TV, Flat QLED 4K UHD HDR - 2019 Model, One Remote TM1950C with batteries, Power Cable and User Manual

TV Dimensions: Without Stand – 74.8" W x 42.9" H x 2.6" D .With Stand 74.8" W x 46.7" H x 15.2" D. Product Weight – 104.1 lb. Screen Size – 84.5" Measured Diagonally

Mini Wall & VESA (600 x 400) mount compatibility. Dolby Sound and Woofer included, Output (RMS) – 40W & Speaker Type – 2.1CH

Powered by Quantum dots, Samsung’s 4K QLED TV offers over a billion shades of brilliant color and 100% color volume for exceptional depth of detail that will draw you in to the picture for the best 4K TV experience

Inputs/outputs: HDMI – 4. USB – 2. Ethernet (LAN) and Optical Digital Audio Out Included

Sony X900H 85 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model 2 new from $2,798.00

Features 4K HDR PROCESSOR X1: See premium 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture. Upscale everything you watch to near-4K with 4K X-Reality PRO.

TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation.

FULL ARRAY LED: Brighter highlights and detailed dark scenes along with realistic contrast enhanced by X-tended Dynamic Range.

SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks.

Samsung QN82Q60RAFXZA Flat 82-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series (2019) Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility 1 new from $2,199.95

4 used from $1,999.99 Check Price on Amazon

Features SMART TV WITH UNIVERSAL GUIDE: Simple on-screen Guide is an easy way to find streaming content and live TV shows

100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOTS: Powered by Quantum dots, Samsung’s 4K QLED TV offers over a billion shades of brilliant color and 100% color volume for exceptional depth of detail that will draw you in to the picture for the best 4K TV experience

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: Intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content to 4K for sharp detail and refined color

QUANTUM HDR 4X: 4K depth of detail with high dynamic range powered by HDR10+ delivers the lightest to darkest colors, scene by scene, for amazing picture realism

AMBIENT MODE: Customizes and complements your living space by turning a blank screen of this big screen TV into enticing visuals including décor, info, photos and artwork

LG 86UM8070 86-Inch, 4K LED UHD Smart TV (2019) 2 new from $2,175.00

2 used from $2,369.00 Check Price on Amazon

Features Your purchase includes One LG 86UM8070PUA 86-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 2019 Model, One Magic Remote with batteries, One power cable (not in-wall rated), one User Manual

TV dimensions: without stand (WxHxD) 76.5" x 44" x 3.7"; With stand (WxHxD) 76.5" x 46.8" x 13.6" ; TV weight with stand 99.2 lbs; Type of mount: VESA Mounting (W x H) 600 x 400

Power requirements: Standby Power Consumption Under 0.5W | Power Consumption 156.3W

Connectivity: HDMI Input (HDCP 2.2) 4 (2 rear, 2 side) | HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) ARC (HDMI 2) | USB Ports (v 2.0) 3 (2 rear, 1 side). TV does not include built-in camera

Transform your TV into an entertainment powerhouse with advanced image and sound technologies inspired by the cinema optimize picture and sound for a spectacular, more lifelike experience in every scene

Samsung Flat 82-Inch 4K 8 Series UHD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2019 Model 6 new from $1,785.99

7 used from $1,599.99 Check Price on Amazon

Features Your purchase includes One 82” Class RU8000 Premium Smart 4K UHD TV, 2019 Model, One remote control with battery, One power cable and one user manual.

TV dimensions (w/o stand): 72.4” W x 2.4” D x 41.4” H. TV dimensions (with stand): 72.4” W x 15.1” D x 43.9” H. Screen diameter: 81.5”. Stand footprint: 1” W x 10.1” H x 15.1” D

TV weight without stand: 103.8 lbs. TV Weight with stand: 105.8 lbs.

Input and outputs: Four HDMI ports, Two USB ports, One Ethernet (LAN) port, One Digital Audio Out (Optical), One RS232C

Powerful 4K UHD processor optimizes your TV’s performance by upscaling every show, season, and scene with 4K picture quality. Millions of shades of color reveal a vibrant, lifelike picture that HDTV cannot create

85 inch tv Buyer’s Guide 2020

I have spent a long time including the above 85 inch tv. Just to mention, I went through about 26 hours, 198 Product to buy and test 6 of the 85 inch tv I listed.

When buying a 85 inch tv, there are always a few things to keep in mind. I want to share it with you. If you are not convinced by the list above, you can check these factors and find the 85 inch tv that best suits your needs. So should I start?

1st Prize

No matter what you buy, the price of the product is one of the most important things and the same applies to 85 inch tv. Most 85 inch tvs are in the price range of high to low. The best 85 inch tv is listed on the top of list. If the budget doesn’t matter, I recommend you choose the first product.

You can opt for the second place. It’s as good as the first one, but costs a lot less. However, if the budget is a big problem and you are looking for the cheapest 85 inch tv, you should choose one that costs around.

2. Do you have what you need?

It is important that the 85 inch tv you buy contains all the features you are looking for. Because if you don’t meet your requirements, how would it be best for you? If you are looking for something future-proof. The first model I listed is the best overall and has all the features you should be looking for in a 85 inch tv.

Make a list of all the items you are looking for in a 85 inch tv and then compare them with the models listed. If it suits your functional requirements, you should check the price. If it fits your budget, check out the other benefits 85 inch tv has to offer. If you have any additional benefits that may be useful to you, hooray! You have just found the best 85 inch tv test available for your budget.

3. The brand is important!

I always recommend my readers to choose the 85 inch tv that comes from a well-known brand. Because it will not only be excellent in terms of product quality, but will also offer better customer support that can come in handy if there is a problem with the 85 inch tv keyword in the future. A brand may be great in US or around the world, but if it doesn’t offer a service near you, it can be a problem. So when choosing a brand, make sure that the customer service or support center is nearby.

4. Check offers

Back then, you had to go to different stores to find out the exact price of the 85 inch tv, and in some cases there were very few local stores. However, with an increase in e-commerce websites like Amazon US, you can always get the best 85 inch tv test at a very reliable price. For this reason, I have inserted the link to the Amazon list of products. If this is not urgent, you can wait a few days to check.

5. Guarantee items!

85 inch tvs from well-known brands are not easily damaged, and even if they do, there is a guarantee that you can repair for free if there is a problem with the manufacturer or a malfunction for no reason. However, if you buy 85 inch tvs from unknown brands that are not guaranteed, there is a good chance that you will end up spending a large amount on repairs and maintenance.

6. Read the reviews

The best way to recognize the 85 inch tv keyword is to try or use it. But that is not possible. However, there are many customer reviews that explain the pros and cons that can be really helpful. Since this post is all about helping you find the best 85 inch tv test, I can’t end up writing detailed reviews for each of the products. For this reason, until I get detailed product reviews, my suggestion would go through the actual customer reviews on Amazon.

7. Trustworthy seller

This is usually not the case, but I have had some bad experiences looking for a 85 inch tv in the offline market. They told me that the model I buy is from a well-known brand. After using it for 2 months when I encountered a problem with the product, I contacted the service center and was made aware that the 85 inch tv I was wearing was not really made for you by the service and is a first copy.

Following my advice, I would like to ask you to ensure that you shop from reliable sellers like Amazon and other popular stores that offer excellent customer support! In the event of such a scam, you can contact Amazon – report fraudulent activity, help other people avoid the purchase, and also get a refund.

The judgment

I hope I could help you find the best 85 inch tv test in US for 2020. Write a comment if I was helpful so that I could stay motivated and find many more guides for different products on the market. If I wasn’t helpful, you could still contact me and point out the mistakes I made (I’m open to accepting them publicly.)