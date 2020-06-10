10 Best cargo shorts Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best cargo shorts? Experts are here with the list of the best rated cargo shorts available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this cargo shorts and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

Unionbay Men's Survivor Belted Cargo Short, Black, 34 1 new from $28.34

Features Cargo short in vintage-wash twill featuring oversize pockets and D-ring belt

Belt Included

Relaxed Fit

Regular Length 11" Inseam Short

Sits just above or at the Knee

Amazon Essentials Men's Classic-Fit Cargo Short, Grey/Black Camo, 30 1 new from $18.00

Features Featuring multiple pockets and a comfortable fit, this classic cargo short is a great everyday essential item

Relaxed-fit shorts with button-flap pockets at seat, slide slant pockets, and cargo side pockets

Sits naturally at waist; hits just below the knee with a 10" inseam

Everyday made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort

Model is 6'2" and wearing a size 32

Lee Men's New Belted Wyoming Cargo Short, Buff, 36 4 new from $24.99

Features LOOSE FIT. With a loose fit through the shorts, these cargo shorts sit at the waist for natural comfort. These shorts have ample room for movement, making them great for a hike or backyard activities.

TOTAL STORAGE. These relaxed cargos are designed with ample storage when you're on the go. Nine pockets are positioned along the sides, at the front and back.

CLASSIC CARGO. Our best-selling cargo shorts are made from durable twill cotton for lasting comfort and repeated wear.

A LIFETIME OF QUALITY. For over 100 years, Lee has produced quality apparel with durability and long-lasting construction in mind. Lee is committed to designing clothing that conforms to your body, allowing you to move through life freely.

Levi's Men's Carrier Cargo Short, True Chino/Ripstop, 42 1 new from $24.99

Features Inseam: 9.5"

Zip fly with button closure

Knee-length cargo short featuring side-slant pockets and button-flap pockets at seat

Sits below waist; loose through thigh; falls below knee

Dickies Men's 13 Inch Loose Fit Twill Cargo Short, Black, 38 1 new from $23.74

Features CLASSIC COMFORT: This smart-looking 13" flat front short hits right at the knee and fits roomier in seat and thigh. It sports two bellowed cargo pockets for extra storage. The poly/cotton twill resists wrinkles & stains for all-day good looks & durability

CASUAL FUNCTIONALITY: This short features a casual waistband w/ a hook and eye closure & our signature tunnel belt loops for extra belt support, plus slant hand pockets & welt back pockets & bellowed cargo pockets hold tools, keys, wallet, phone and more.

QUALITY & COMFORT: Our shorts are made with quality, comfort & value in mind. Our workwear products have distinctive designs with attention to detail on every garment, including easy care wrinkle resistant fabrics, roomy pockets & sturdy zippers & buttons

TRUSTED NAME: The world's leading performance workwear brand, Dickies has been making quality workwear & apparel since 1922. All Dickies clothing offers superior craftsmanship & unmatched value to deliver classic style & long-lasting comfort every day.

We make jeans, outerwear, school & work uniforms, sports shirts, kids wear, hats, socks, underwear, boots, gloves, belts, eyewear, backpacks, bags & much more.

Levi's Men's 569 Loose Straight Denim Shorts, Phalarope, 36 1 new from $21.99

Features ORIGINAL LEVI'S JEANS: For over 150 years, Levi's has created products for those who value craftsmanship, quality, utility and style

LEVI'S 569: These shorts feature a modern laid back fit with a roomy fit for added comfort that isn't baggy complete with a zip fly and 5 Pocket Styling

SIZE & FIT: These 569 shorts sit below the waist with extra room in the seat and thigh and fall below the knee

MATERIAL & FABRIC: These 569 shorts are made from 100% Cotton

CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine wash shorts inside out with like colors using liquid detergent

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Big & Tall Premium Twill Cargo Short, Acorn Twill, 46 1 new from $22.99

Features RELAXED FIT. These cargo shorts sit at the natural waist with a relaxed seat and thigh. This short is made with a 10-inch inseam and will keep you comfortable all day.

QUICK-ACCESS STORAGE. Equipped with (4) cargo flap pockets, (2) back flap pockets, and (2) slash pockets for easy-access storage. Great for safely storing your cell-phone, tools, wallet, and other items in an enclosed pocket.

DURABLE MATERIALS. Made from long-lasting 100% cotton twill, these shorts are built to last while maintaining breathability and comfort.

CLASSIC CARGO STYLE. This classic cargo short is sure to be comfortable and functional for your everyday wear. From the outdoors or work, this short is built for versatility and comfort with a timeless silhouette and extra storage.

HEAVY-DUTY HARDWARE. Finished with a heavy-duty zipper fly and button closure.

Dockers Men's Classic-Fit Perfect-Short - 34W - Black (Cotton) 1 new from $21.99

Features Sits at waist, roomy fit through seat and thigh

Larger smart phone pocket; single welt button through back pockets

9.5" inseam

Zip fly

Wrangler Authentics Men's Classic Relaxed Fit Cargo Short, British Khaki Twill, 42 1 new from $19.99

Features TRADITIONAL CARGO STYLE. Built for versatility and comfort, this classic cargo short takes you from the outdoors to work, to everyday with this timeless silhouette.

RELAXED FIT. These cargo shorts sit at the waist with a relaxed seat and relaxed fit through the thighs. This short is built with a 10-inch inseam and will keep you comfortable all day.

QUICK-ACCESS STORAGE. Equipped with (6) pockets for maximum storage capacity. (2) side cargo flap pockets, (2) slash pockets, and (2) back patch pockets, for easy-access storage. Great for safely storing your cell-phone, tools, wallet, and other personal items or gadgets.

DURABLE MATERIALS. Offered in a variety of durable materials from 100% cotton twill, denim, to Ripstop, these pants are built to last while maintaining breathability and comfort.

HEAVY-DUTY HARDWARE. Finished with a heavy-duty zipper fly and button closure.

Lee Men's Dungarees Belted Wyoming Cargo Short, Khaki, 32 1 new from $29.99

Features LOOSE FIT. Designed with a loose fit through the seat and thigh, these cargo shorts sit at the natural waist. Made with room to move, these shorts are perfect for outdoor activity or working in the yard.

EXTRA STORAGE. Made with nine pockets, these relaxed fit cargos feature quick access storage for all your needs. From tools to sunglasses, these cargo shorts have a pocket for it all.

CLASSIC COMFORT. Durable cotton twill construction is washed for a broken-in, comfortable feel. This classic style includes a built-in belt that adds a touch of ready-to-wear style.

A LIFETIME OF QUALITY. For over 100 years, Lee has produced quality apparel with durability and long-lasting construction in mind. Lee is committed to designing clothing that conforms to your body, allowing you to move through life freely.

SPECIFICATIONS. Zipper fly with button closure, 11.5" leg opening. All pocket flaps are reinforced and secured with buttons and Velcro. Includes coordinating D-ring belt, belts may vary by short.

