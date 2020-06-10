10 Best chromebox Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best chromebox? Experts are here with the list of the best rated chromebox available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this chromebox and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

ASUS CHROMEBOX 3-N017U Mini PC with Intel Celeron, 4K UHD Graphics and Power Over Type C Port, Star Gray 41 new from $275.49

Features CHROMEBOX 3-N017U features an Intel Celeron 3865U Processor with 4GB DDR4 Memory, Gigabit LAN, 802.11AC Wi-Fi and 32GB M.2 SATA SSD

Full support of Android apps from Google Play on chrome OS

Integrated Intel 4K UHD graphics supports 2x monitors using HDMI and DisplayPort over Type C for compatibility with legacy display connections like VGA and DVI

Share files or stream your favorite media with Intel 802.11AC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A & Type C ports

Power over Type C minimizes cable clutter and delivers power to monitors, projectors, and mobile devices

ASUS CHROMEBOX 3-N017U Mini PC with 8GB Memory 2 new from $299.99

Features CHROMEBOX 3-N017U Features an Intel Celeron 3865U Processor with 8GB DDR4 Memory, Gigabit LAN, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and 32GB M.2 SATA SSD

Full support of Android apps from Google play on Chrome OS

Integrated Intel 4K UHD Graphics supports 2x monitors using HDMI and DisplayPort over Type C for compatibility with legacy Display connections like VGA and DVI

Share files or stream your favorite media with Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type a & Type C Ports

Power over Type C minimizes cable clutter and delivers power to monitors, projectors, and mobile devices

ASUS Chromebit CS10 Stick-Desktop PC with RockChip 3288-C 2 GB LPDDR3L 16 GB EMMC Google Chrome OS 49 new from $69.99

1 used from $79.97

Features Smallest chrome OS device, turn any HDMI display into a computer and 100 GB Google drive space

Dual band a/b/g/n/ac 802.11 wi fi with bluetooth 4.0 for fast connections and wireless peripheral compatibility

16 gb flash memory storage with easily accessible USB 2.0 slot for expanded storage or wired peripherals

Included HDMI extender cable and 4 hook and loop stickers allow for more options in setting up chromebit

Thousands of chrome os apps allows for work and play in a portable package; Power supply: 18 w power adapter

HP J5N50UT Chromebox Intel Celeron 2955U 1.40 GHz 4GB RAM 16GB SSD Mini PC Desktop Computer (Renewed) 2 new from $129.99

Features HP CHROMEBOX MINI PC: HP Chromebox 2955U 0.0 4GB/16 PC mini computer

AVAILABILITY & SCALABILITY: Design delivers high availability, scalability, and for maximum flexibility and performance

16GB SSD HARD DRIVE: 4GB Ram and 16GB SSD hard drive

INTEL PROCESSOR: ntel Celeron 2955U 1.40 GHz Core i7 processor

CHROME OS: Operates on Chrome OS

ASUS CHROMEBOX-M004U Desktop (Renewed) 2 new from $115.00 Check Price on Amazon

Features This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.com

ASUS Chromebox is the world’s smallest Chrome device, measuring just 4.9" L x 4.9"W x 1.65"H.

1.4 GHz Intel Celeron 2955U Processor

2GB DDR3 RAM, 16 GB SSD HDD

Intel HD graphics

Acer Chromebox, 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U, 8GB DDR4, 64GB SSD, Keyboard, Mouse, Chrome, CXI3-I58GKM, Black 20 new from $560.24 Check Price on Amazon

Features 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U Processor 1. 6GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 3. 4GHz

8GB DDR4 Memory and 64GB SSD

802. 11ac Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet LAN & Bluetooth 4. 2LE

1 - USB 3. 1 Type C Gen 1 ports (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, USB charging, 5 - USB 3. 1 Gen 1 ports (2 Front & 3 rear), 1 - HDMI-Out port, Keyboard & Mouse

Google Chrome Operating System

Acer Chromebox CXI3-i38GNKM2, Intel i3-8130U, 8GB DDR4, 64GB SSD, Google Chrome Operating System 1 new from $455.69

Features 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U Processor 2 2GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 3 4GHz

8GB DDR4 Memory and 64GB SSD

802 11ac Wi-Fi Gigabit Ethernet LAN & Bluetooth 4 2LE

1 - USB 3 1 Type C Gen 1 ports (up to 5 Gbps) DisplayPort over USB-C USB Charging 5 - USB 3 1 Gen 1 ports (2 Front & 3 Rear) 1 - HDMI Port

Google Chrome Operating System

HP Chromebox 2.10GHz 8GB RAM 16GB SSD Intel Core i7-5500U Mini PC - Chrome OS (Renewed) 1 new from $249.99

Features Chrome OS - 8GB RAM - 16GB SSD

Intel Core i7-5500U 2.10GHz with Intel HD Graphics 4400

Ports: 1 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort, 4 USB 3.0, 1 microphone/headphone jack, 1 power connector, 1 RJ-45

HP 802.11b/g/n (2x2) wireless Bluetooth 4.0 combo (standard)

Expansion slots: 1 3-in-1 SD card reader

Acer Chromebox, Intel Core i3-7130U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 64GB SSD, Keyboard, Mouse, Chrome, CXI3-I38GKM 13 new from $454.80 Check Price on Amazon

Features 7th Generation Intel Core i3-7130U Processor (2. 7GHz, 3MB Cache)

8GB DDR4 Memory and 64GB SSD

802. 11AC Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet LAN & Bluetooth 4. 2LE

1 - USB 3. 1 Type C Gen 1 ports (up to 5 Gaps), DisplayPort over USB-C, USB Charging, 5 - USB 3. 1 Gen 1 ports (2 Front & 3 rear), 1 - HDMI-Out port, keyboard & Mouse

Google Chrome Operating System

HP Chromebox G2 Chromebox Celeron 3867U - 4 GB RAM - 32 GB SSD - Attractive Black - Chrome OS - Intel HD Graphics 610 10 new from $253.56

Features HP SmartBuy HP CBXG2 C3867U 4GB/32 PC Intel C3865U, UMA, 4GB DDR4, 32GB SSD, AC+BT, Chrome OS, 1yr Wrty+ U. S

- English localization

chromebox Buyer’s Guide 2020

I have spent a long time including the above chromebox. Just to mention, I went through about 22 hours, 164 Product to buy and test 6 of the chromebox I listed.

When buying a chromebox, there are always a few things to keep in mind. I want to share it with you. If you are not convinced by the list above, you can check these factors and find the chromebox that best suits your needs. So should I start?

1st Prize

No matter what you buy, the price of the product is one of the most important things and the same applies to chromebox. Most chromeboxs are in the price range of high to low. The best chromebox is listed on the top of list. If the budget doesn’t matter, I recommend you choose the first product.

You can opt for the second place. It’s as good as the first one, but costs a lot less. However, if the budget is a big problem and you are looking for the cheapest chromebox, you should choose one that costs around.

2. Do you have what you need?

It is important that the chromebox you buy contains all the features you are looking for. Because if you don’t meet your requirements, how would it be best for you? If you are looking for something future-proof. The first model I listed is the best overall and has all the features you should be looking for in a chromebox.

Make a list of all the items you are looking for in a chromebox and then compare them with the models listed. If it suits your functional requirements, you should check the price. If it fits your budget, check out the other benefits chromebox has to offer. If you have any additional benefits that may be useful to you, hooray! You have just found the best chromebox test available for your budget.

3. The brand is important!

I always recommend my readers to choose the chromebox that comes from a well-known brand. Because it will not only be excellent in terms of product quality, but will also offer better customer support that can come in handy if there is a problem with the chromebox keyword in the future. A brand may be great in US or around the world, but if it doesn’t offer a service near you, it can be a problem. So when choosing a brand, make sure that the customer service or support center is nearby.

4. Check offers

Back then, you had to go to different stores to find out the exact price of the chromebox, and in some cases there were very few local stores. However, with an increase in e-commerce websites like Amazon US, you can always get the best chromebox test at a very reliable price. For this reason, I have inserted the link to the Amazon list of products. If this is not urgent, you can wait a few days to check.

5. Guarantee items!

chromeboxs from well-known brands are not easily damaged, and even if they do, there is a guarantee that you can repair for free if there is a problem with the manufacturer or a malfunction for no reason. However, if you buy chromeboxs from unknown brands that are not guaranteed, there is a good chance that you will end up spending a large amount on repairs and maintenance.

6. Read the reviews

The best way to recognize the chromebox keyword is to try or use it. But that is not possible. However, there are many customer reviews that explain the pros and cons that can be really helpful. Since this post is all about helping you find the best chromebox test, I can’t end up writing detailed reviews for each of the products. For this reason, until I get detailed product reviews, my suggestion would go through the actual customer reviews on Amazon.

7. Trustworthy seller

This is usually not the case, but I have had some bad experiences looking for a chromebox in the offline market. They told me that the model I buy is from a well-known brand. After using it for 2 months when I encountered a problem with the product, I contacted the service center and was made aware that the chromebox I was wearing was not really made for you by the service and is a first copy.

Following my advice, I would like to ask you to ensure that you shop from reliable sellers like Amazon and other popular stores that offer excellent customer support! In the event of such a scam, you can contact Amazon – report fraudulent activity, help other people avoid the purchase, and also get a refund.

The judgment

I hope I could help you find the best chromebox test in US for 2020. Write a comment if I was helpful so that I could stay motivated and find many more guides for different products on the market. If I wasn’t helpful, you could still contact me and point out the mistakes I made (I’m open to accepting them publicly.)