10 Best cup phone holder Reviews with comparison – 2020

TOPGO [Upgraded] Cup Holder Phone Mount Universal Adjustable Gooseneck Cup Holder Cradle Car Mount for Cell Phone iPhone Xs/XS Max/X/8/7 Plus/Galaxy 2 new from $19.99

5 used from $16.54

Features UPGRADED VERSION: Thank you for our customer who feedback the problem about the base too small could not fit the bigger cup holder and the knob is hard to turn. Be assured that TOPGO always take customer experience as first concern, so we release this Upgraded Version immediately to solve the problem. Now you can purchase confidently.

SIMPLE TO INSTALL: Cup holder phone mount is Adjustable and fits firmly and perfectly，securely in the cup holder for car, truck or SUV, fitting to varying size cup holders in your vehicle.

ADJUSTABLE GOOSENECK: Up to 8 inch long neck, makes it easier and flexible to operate and access your mobile phone. You can adjust the height as you like, achieve maximum flexibility.

UNIVERSAL CELL PHONE HOLDER: Suitable for all types of 2.01' - 3.54' wide devices, such as iPhone 11 XS/x/8/8 Plus/7/7 Plus/6 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9/S8/S7/Note8/Note9 , Huawei, HTC,LG, GPS,PSP etc.STRONG AND DURABLE: Made with an adjustable heavy base and durable plastic, the phone holder will securely lock in your cup holder. Holder has extended arms for wider depth and longer length, 360 degree rotation for desired position vertical or horizontal mode.

NOTE: Phone holder can not fit the phone with battery case, support maximum 0.51" thickness device,The maximum size of the Phone cradle-holders base is the diameter 4“, Please carefully compare the size of the car cup holder and the product before purchase to ensure that this product can be placed in the car cup holder.SECURE GRIP & ANTI-SLIP SURFACE: The curved arm and 2 holding feet provide all-round protection for your phone. Soft sponge cushions protect the devices from damage.

WeatherTech CupFone with Extension 8ACF1-81CF15 2 new from $52.95

6 used from $46.60

Features 100% Designed, Engineered, and Manufactured in the USA by WeatherTech!

Fits into any automotive cup holder & supports a wide range of mobile devices.

Open access bottom lets you easily charge your mobile device while it is in place.

The CupFone extension allows you to position your phone in a more comfortable location.

NOTE: The extension comes pre-installed on the CupFone and retracts into the base when at the lowest setting.

[Upgraded] Car Cup Holder Phone Mount Adjustable Automobile Cup Holder Smart Phone Cradle Car Mount for iPhone 11 Pro/XR/XS Max/X/8/7 Plus/6s/Samsung S10+/Note 9/S8 Plus/S7 Edge(Black) 1 new from $17.99

3 used from $16.04

Features ⭐[Easy & Quick Installation]: 2020 New Cup holder phone mount is Adjustable and fits firmly and perfectly，securely in the cup holder for car, truck or SUV, fitting to varying size cup holders in your vehicle. Featuring one-button release side arms and convenient holder legs. For those who have a car, this is worth having. It is the most reassuring choice to give this as a holiday christmas gift to someone you care about.

⭐[Strong, stable & Durable]: Made with an adjustable heavy base and durable plastic, the phone holder will securely lock in your cup holder. The curved arm and 2 holding feet provide all-around protection for your phone and protect the devices from damage; It can hold your phone without concern for your phone moving as you drive. The holder has soft holder grips/backing will not scratch your device.

⭐[Flexible Adjustable & Safe]: Enjoy a safe and the best viewing angle without obstructing your view, 360° rotatable for desired position vertical or horizontal mode on our cup holder cell phone holder. It can ensure safe driving whether you are talking, navigating, listening to music or charging.

⭐[Broad Compatibility]: Suitable for all types of 2.01' - 3.54' wide devices, such as iPhone 11 Pro/XS Mas/XR/8/7 Plus/6s, Samsung Galaxy S10/S9+/S8 Plus/S7 Edge/Note9, Huawei, HTC, LG, MOTO, GPS, PSP, Google Pixel, Nexus, Nikia, etc.

⭐[NOTE]: Phone holder cannot fit the phone with battery case, support maximum 0.51" thickness device,The maximum size of the Phone cradle-holders base is the diameter 4", Please carefully compare the size of the car cup holder and the product before purchase to ensure that this product can be placed in the car cup holder.

Car Cup Holder Phone Mount, Phone Holder for car 360 Degree Universal Adjustable Car Phone Mount Gooseneck Cup Holder Compatible for iPhone 11/XS Max/8/Plus/Galaxy/Huawei/All Smartphone 3 new from $12.99

1 used from $12.34

Features 360°Rotation Adjustable Ball - Featuring a ball-shape pivot, the joint part between the phone mount clamp and the gooseneck can be rotated in 360 degree. you can adjust the phone mount to angle according to your personal demands, and glace at your cell phone, GPS or other devices with a safe and comfortable pose.

Expandable Base - universal car phone mount will securely lock in your cup holder.Twist the base clockwise to expand the base and counter-clockwise to shrink the base. The stretchable range of the base is from 2.5" to 3.94" which make this phone holder suitable for most automobiles with cup holder.

One-Touch Quick Release Button - Press the button on the back of the device to slide open, With a one-press release button on the back , the clamp will automatically open when you press the button and you can reduce it width to clamp the phone .

Universal Mobile Phone Holder - Suitable for all 2.1 " - 3.6" wide devices, compatible with iPhone 11 Pro / XR / XS Max / X / 8 / 7 Plus / Samsung Galaxy S10 / S9 / S8 / Note 9 Sony / MOTO / GPS / PSP / Google Pixel / Nexus / Sony / HTC / HUAWEI / LG etc.

Secure Grip & Anti-slip Surface - Car phone mount won't scratch or damage your device. The adjusting grippers of the phone mount grab have soft sponge cushions to protect the devices from damage and slip down and we have trustworthy after-sales service ,No reason to refund within 30 days, one year replacement, lifetime warranty

Cellet PH600 Car Cup Holder Mount, Adjustable Smart Phone Cradle for iPhone XR XS Max X 8 Plus 7 Plus Samsung Note 10 9 8 Galaxy S10+ S9 Plus S8 + S7 LG V50 Q7+ Stylo 4 V35 ThinQ G6 G7 Aristo 2 Plus 2 new from $19.99

3 used from $14.99

Features Simple to install - adjustable base fits perfectly and securely into your cup holder. Compatibility- 3. 5'' Arm (6. 5'' Total height) and one-button release side arms accommodates devices up to 3. 5 inches wide. Flexible- 360 degree rotational capability from cradle

Universal Compatible fits for Samsung Galaxy Note10 Note9, Note8, S20 Ultra 5G S20+ 5G S10 S10+ S10e S9, S9+, S9Plus, S9 Plus, S8, S8Plus, S8+, S8 Plus, S8 Active LG Q7+, Style 4, Q Stylus, V35 Thin, V30, G6, G5, Nexus 5X, V20, Alcatel 7, REVVL 2 Plus, Idol 4S, Idol 5, Pulse Mix A50 A5 Motorola Moto Z3, Z3 Play, Moto G6, X4, Z2 Force, Z2 Play, Z Droid, Z Force Droid, Z Play Droid Asus Zen one 5z, Zen one V, Zen one V Live Zen one 5Q BlackBerry Black Berry Key2 LE Keyon Essential, DTEK60, Key2, Motion Google Pixel 3, XL Pixel2, Pixel 2XL, Pixel, Pixel XL HTC 10, Bolt, U Ultra, U11, U11 Life, U12+ Huawei Honor 8, Honor View10, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 9, Nexus 6P, P10, P9 One Plus OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, 5T, 6, 6T ZTE Axon 7, Axon 7 Mini, Axon M, Blade Max 3/ Max Blue, Blade Spark, Blade V8 Pro, Blade X, Blade X Max, Blade Z Max, Grand X 3, Grand X 4, Grand X Max 2 Imperial Max, Max XL, Warp 7, ZMAX Grand/Champ/Avid 916, ZMAX Pro

Universal compatible Fits for Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max XS Max XS XR X SE 9 Plus 9 8 Plus 8, 7 Plus, 7, 6S Plus, 6S, 6 plus, 6, 5S, 5C, 5 Lighting Apple 30 pin iPhone 4S, 4, 3GS, 3G, iPhone and Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime, J3 (2017), J3 Prime, Express Prime 2, Amp Prime 2, Sol2, J3 (2018), Express Prime3, J3 Achieve, J3 Star, amp Prime 3, J7 (2017), J7 Per, J7 V, J7 Prime, Halo, J7 (2018) J7 Refine, J7 V 2nd Gen, J7 Star, Prevail, Precedent, S7, Jitterbug touch3, Stardust LG premier Pro LTE, Phoenix Plus, Harmony 2, Aristo, Aristo2, Aristo2 Plus, Enlighten, Optimus Slider, Optimus zip, Exalt LTE, Wine LTE, Fortune 2, Rise 3, K20, Harmony, Grace, K20 V, K20 Plus, K30, K4 Optimus zone 3, Rebel, K8 (2018), zone 4, Tribute Dynasty, LX-290, 290C, Phoenix 3, Fortune Rise 2, Rebel 2, Rebel 3, Revere 2, Saber LG200, Style 2, Style 2V, Style 2, Style 3 Kyocera cadence, Pro, Dura TR, Dura XTP, Dura XV, Dura XV Plus, XA, Dura VX LTE Motorola Moto E4, E4 Plus, E5 Play, E5 Cruise, E5 Plus, E5 Supra, G6 Play, G6 Forge ZTE Avid 4, Avid Trio, five 2, blade Force, Blade Vantage, Citrine, Cymbal Z-320, Cymbal LTE, Majesty Pro (Plus), Maven 3, Overture 3, Prelude+, Prestige 2, Quartz, sonata 2, Paragon, Tempo X, Tempo Go, Z667, zinger, Prelude 2, Flame, Whirl 2, ZMAX @

Protective- soft holder grips/backing will not scratch your Device

Hassle free 1 year. Please visit Cellet website for further information.

WeatherTech DeskFone - Universal Desktop Cell Phone Holder 2 new from $32.95

1 used from $30.99

Features 100% Designed, Engineered and Manufactured in the USA by WeatherTech

Tripod base design provides a stable foundation for your phone, so there’s no wobbling or tipping over

Adjustable phone holder fits devices that measure between 2-3/8" to 3-3/8" wide and 9/16" deep

Phone holder tilts with full range of motion, so you can see your screen from any angle

Open access design lets you easily charge your mobile phone while in the holder

Car Cup Holder Phone Mount, Adjustable Gooseneck Cupholder Cell Phone Cradle with 360° Rotatable Holder for iPhone XR Xs XS Max X 8 7 7 Plus 6s/ Samsung Galaxy S10 S9 S8 S7/ Note 9 8, Huawei, GPS etc 1 new from $14.99

9 used from $10.70

Features Best Driving Assistant for you - Our 8.26" car cup phone holder comes with a flexible neck (about 2.56inch) and 360° rotatable phone mount, letting you can enjoy safe and the best viewing angle whether you are talking, navigating, listening to music or charging. Don't need to affix anything to your dash or window, just simply put it in your car cup holder and fix. ( *NOTE: to enjoy a better experience, we would suggest you to fix the base into cupholder first and then install the phone holder* )

Universal & Adjustable Cell Phone Holder - Extended from 2.1in to 3.74inch, simply press the right side release button of phone mount to open the clamp and press holder arms on both side to adjust width. The curved arm and 2 holding feet will provide your phone a entire protection, soft padded interior can protect your device from scratch while in the mount. Compatible with iPhone XR Xs X 8 8+ 7 7 Plus 6s Plus 6s SE/ Samsung Galaxy S10 S10E S9 S9+ S8 S7 / Note 9 8, Huawei, GPS etc.

Expandable and Durable Base - Easy tightening & loosening mechanism, this car phone mount will securely lock in your cup holder and you just need to rotate the cone shaped part to adjust the base size. Suitable for most automobiles, trucks and other vehicles with cupholder size between 2.56" and 3.94" (6.5~10cm) in diameter. NOTE: Please carefully compare the size of your car cup holder before purchase, ensure that this product can be placed in the car cup holder.

360 Degree Rotation - The fully 360-degree rotation holder allows you to position your phone or GPS device horizontally, vertically, or tilt in any direction by cooperating with the swivel ball head, providing you with the perfect angle to view your devices at a quick glance. Equipped with a flexible goose neck, makes the car phone mount easier and flexible to operate and access your mobile phone, allows you to set the height you like, adjust the best viewing angle while driving.

Easy to Operate - Designed with one-button released function, the width of phone holder can be flexibly adjusted in seconds, single-handed operation, no tools needed. The open bottom tray design of phone mount allows you to charge your phone with cables during use. What You Get: 1x 8.26in Car Cup Holder Phone Mount ; 1x Universal Phone Clamp.

Car Cup Holder Phone Mount, Sopownic Cup Phone Holder for Car Universal Adjustable Gooseneck Car Phone Holder for iPhone 11 Pro/11/X/8/7/6s/ Galaxy S10/S9/Note 10/9/8 GPS and More 2 new from $16.59

Features [EXPANDABLE AND DURABLE BASE]: Easy tightening & loosening mechanism this universal car phone mount will securely lock in your cup holder. Twist the screw on the base clockwise to expand the base and counter-clockwise to shrink the base. The stretchable range of the base is from 2.7" to 3.4" and up to 4.2" when put on the 3 included pads, which make this phone holder suitable for most automobiles with cup holder. ( NOTE: Please carefully compare the size of your car cup holder before purchase)

[UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY]: Suitable for all types of 2.2” - 3.8” wide devices. With a one-press release button on the back, the clamp will automatically open when you press the button and you can reduce its width by manually press the expanded grips on both sides of the clamp(Note: Please do not pull the two grips to open the clamp by your hands directly). Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro/XS Mas/XR/8/7 Plus/6s Samsung S10/S9 /S8 Plus/S7 Edge/Note9, LG, MOTO, Pixel, Nexus, Nokia, GPS, etc.

[FLEXIBLE & DURABLE GOOSENECK]: cell phone holder designed with a 4.8-inch long flexible goose-neck. You can regulate the height and angle of the goose-neck as you want，to get the best angle, the best position. The car cup phone mount part can be rotated 360-degree. You could easily adjust the view you want, which can help you achieve safe and comfortable driving through this phone mount.

360 DEGREE ROTATION: Featuring a ball-shape pivot, the joint part between the phone mount clamp and the goose-neck can be rotated in 360 degrees. In this case, you can adjust the phone mount to any desired angle according to your personal demands, and glance at your cell phone, GPS, or other devices with a safe and comfortable pose.

[EASY TO INSTALL & USE]: The installation of the car cup cell phone holder is extremely simple without using any tools expect your hands. 360-degree rotation for ideal viewing angle, flexible goose-neck for easy reach, and The open bottom tray design of phone mount allow you to charge your phone.

Lorima Car Cup Holder Phone Mount - Adjustable Cupholder Cell Phone Holder for Smartphone iPhone 11 Pro/XR/Xs/XS Max/X/8/7Plus/Galaxy/Xperia/Samsung 5 new from $23.99

2 used from $16.00

Features 【Latest Generation Cup Phone】Compared to the previous generation cup holder phone mount in the market, customers who gave feedback said that the base was too small and could not fit the bigger cup holders, and the neck was too short. So, we have released this Upgraded Version to solve all these problems. Now you can purchase it with confidence.

【Upgrade Expandable Base】 The Lorima cup phone holder now has an expanded base that is twice as big as the previous version. It is suitable for your vehicle cup holders between 2.28" and 4.6" in diameter. It now fits firmly and securely in cup holders for cars, trucks or SUVs.

【Upgrade Extendable Neck】Our cup holder car mount comes with an extendable neck, making it easier to operate and access your mobile phone. You can adjust the height as you like to achieve maximum flexibility.

【Upgrade Durable & Security】This new car cup phone holder is made with an adjustable heavy base and strong neck, which stops any shaking. A flexible swivel ball for 360° rotation and a jointed arm for 270° easy movement further enhance your view of the phone. It ensures safe driving whether you are talking, navigating, listening to music or charging.

【Upgrade Phone Holder Clamp】The two buttons on the back of the phone holder are used to release the side and bottom clips, Suitable for all types of 2.2' - 3.8' wide devices, such as iPhone 11 Pro/XS Mas/XR/8/7 Plus/6s,Samsung Galaxy S10/S9+/S8 Plus/S7 Edge/Note9, Huawei, HTC, LG, MOTO, GPS, PSP, Google Pixel, Nexus, Sony, Nokia and more. Furthermore, the upgraded car mount clips fit a phone case without any hassle, and even pops and clips with other phone cases.

Lorima Car Cup Holder Phone Mount with A Long Flexible Neck for Cell Phones iPhone 11 Pro Max/SE/XS/Max/X/8/7 Plus/Galaxy/Google Pixel 3 new from $16.89

3 used from $11.24

Features ♛. New upgraded version: Thanks to our customers who feedback the problem about the base too small could not fit the bigger cup holder. So we release this upgraded version to solve the problem. You can get three free silicone cases for the base extension support to fit larger cup holder (diameter min 2.5In-max 4in). Now you can purchase confidently.

♛. Universal adaptability: Lorima cup phone holder for car suits most smartphones between 2.1in and 3.8in wide, such as iPhone 8/8 Plus / x / 7/7 Plus / 6S / 6S Plus / 6/6 Plus / 5S / 5 , Samsung Note 8 / Galaxy S8 + / S8 / S7 / S6 /, Google Nexus 5X, Nokia Lumia Series, Motorola Moto G plus (5th generation), Huawei smartphone and more.

♛. Flexible to operate: The long gooseneck of cup holder phone holder can be up to 12in, you can adjust the height as you like, 360-degree rotatable holder to suit your desired angle, horizontally or vertically for different application.

♛.Keep dash and window clean: Cup holder phone mount is Adjustable and fits firmly and perfectly, securely in the cup holder for car, truck or SUV, fitting to varying size cup holders in your vehicle. You do not have to affix anything to your dash or window.

♛. Note: phone holder can't fit the phone with battery case, support maximum 0.51in thickness Device. The maximum diameter of car cup holder phone mount base is 4.0in, please carefully ensure the size of the car cup holder before purchase, ensure that this product can be placed in the car cup holder.

