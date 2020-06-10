10 Best photo stick Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best photo stick? Experts are here with the list of the best rated photo stick available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this photo stick and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

Photo-Stick-for-iPhone-Storage 128GB iPhone-Memory iPhone USB for Photos iPhone USB Flash Drive Memory for iPad External iPhone Storage iPhone Thumb Drive for iPad Photo Stick Mobile for iPhone USB 1 new from $36.99

Features ~.~ 【APPLE CERTIFIED IPHONE FLASH DRIVE FASTLY FREE UP SPACE OF IPHONE IPAD WITH 128GB EXTERNAL STORAGE】~.~ If you have almost used up all space on your iPhone or iPad, this photo stick for iPhone helps alleviate being at full storage with 128GB. And iPhone usb for photos is also a great tool for traveling photographers editing on iPad. Using this iPhone memory product, there is no worries, no problems with the iPhone storage any more!

~.~ 【WATCH MOVIES VIEW PHOTOS PLAY MUSIC DIRECTLY FROM THE IPHONE FLASH DRIVE】~.~ Store your favorite videos, audios, music to this photo stick for iPhone, then plug and play seamlessly on your iPhone or iPad from the app any time any where. No need Internet or WiFi any more. This iPhone storage allows to play videos with many different formats. And the stored pictures by iPhone memory support different formats, too. Great way to store all your pictures and videos by this external iPhone storage

~.~【PHOTOS VIDEOS AND CONTACTS BACKUP EASILY STABLY AND FASTLY BY PHOTO STICK FOR IPHONE】~.~ I’m sure your photos and videos, contacts are precious to you, and as such this iPhone memory will be essential to back them up.The APP of this iPhone storage is easy to install and easy to use. This iPhone usb for photos is easy to backup the photos, videos, contacts of your iPhone/iPad by One-Click from the APP, you can also store your own backup on your computer with the USB side for Double Insurance.

~.~【HIGH-SPEED TRANSMISSION WITH USB 3.0 PHOTO STICK FOR IPHONE】~.~ With the Apple certified quality and USB 3.0 Port, the iPhone storage has high speed and stability to transfer large size files. Transfer Speed of USB Flash Drive for iPhone: USB 3.0 Port, read 80MB/s, write 40MB/s; Lightning Port: read 15MB/s, write 10MB/s. Maybe your capacity is sufficient but a larger capacity with the iPhone memory would be much more nice and convenient.

~.~【COMPATIBILITY & 18 MONTHS WARRANTY OF THE iPHONE MEMORY】~.~Photo stick for iPhone supports all Apple devices with Lightning Port: iPhone XR, iPhone Xs, Xs Max, X, 8 Plus, 8, 7 Plus, 7, 6S, 6S Plus, 6 Plus, 6, SE, 5S, 5C, 5, iPad 2/3/4, iPad Air series, iPad Pro series(NOTE: the latest version of 12.9 inch and 11 inch iPad Pro with type-c port not supported), iPod, Macbook, PC & laptops. With our iPhone storage, you can have 18 MONTHS WARRANTY AND 24 HOURS ONLINE AFTER-SALES SERVICE.

ThePhotoStick 128GB - Easy, One Click Photo and Video Backup 1 new from $53.99 Check Price on Amazon

Features Nothing to install

Fast- find and save 1000 photos in ten minutes. Saves 60,000 average size photos and videos. Works on both Mac and Windows. 128GB of storage.

Super easy to use – No passwords, no filenames, no cloud storage

Finds duplicates. Safe - just store in a safe location. Eliminate the vulnerabilities of the cloud.

30 day money back guarantee!

USB Flash Drive for iPhone_ LUNANI iPhone Flash Drive 256GB photostick Mobile for iPhone USB 3.0 iPhone External Storage,Android,PC Photo iPhone Picture Stick(Gold) 1 new from $23.98

Features [IPHONE DOWNLOAD ONTHE APP] -This new safe & free software, designed by engineer LUNANI flash drive for iphone. iphone flash drive support One-click Backup, iphone external storage support share pic/vid to social media, iphone picture stick support file encryption, and you can save directly to the photostick mobile for iphone when shooting video.

[PLUG-AND-STAY IPHONE FLASH DRIVE] -photostick mobile for iphone is document viewer for all major file formats. Use iphone external storage playback the videos/music directly from external memory Stick. Use flash drive for iphone share your photos, videos, songs and other files between iphone picture stick with ease.

[IPHONE EXTERNAL STORAGE HIGH] - iPhone flash drive read speeds up to 80MB/s. flash drive for iphone, picture stick, photostick mobile for iphone. speed USB 3.0 iphone picture stick for iphone that's ideal for adding more storage to laptops, game consoles, in-car audio and more.

[IPHONE FLASH DRIVE COMPLIANT MORE DEVICES] - iphone picture stick with USB 3.0 specifications+flash drive for iPhone X、photostick mobile for iPhone 8 Plus、iPhone 8 flash drive、iPhone 7 Plus、iPhone 7、iPhone6S、iPhone6SPlus、iPhone SE、iPhone5S、iPhone6, iPad 2/3/4, iPad Air 1, iPad Air 2, iPad Pro 9.7, iPad Mini, iPod, Android, Macbook, PC & laptops(iphone external storage not support type-c port)

[BACKUP PICTURE/VIDEO/PHONEBOOK] -Every time use the iphone flash drive, Use flash drive for iphone, Open the software to backup photos/video/phonebook at one click,which will be automatically stored into the iphone external storage. Use iphone picture stick, The Password & Touch ID can encrypt file information in APP to protect your private files. photostick mobile for iphone backed by a 5-year limited warranty

USB Flash Drive for iPhone, Aothing iPhone Flash Drive 256GB photostick Mobile for iPhone USB 3.0 iPhone External Storage, Android, PC Photo iPhone Picture Stick(Gold) 1 new from $21.98

iDiskk 128GB USB Flash Drive Photo Stick for iPhone 11 Pro XR X XS MAX iPhone 6/7/8 Plus and ipad Air/Mini,New ipad pro,External Storage for iOS System,Touch ID Encryption and MFI Certified 1 new from $39.79

Features ✔【FAST FREE UP SPACE WITH 128GB EXTERNAL STOGRAE】-Just connect in the lightning Photo Stick, easily move photos, videos and other files off your iPhone or iPad and onto the flash drive, from the drive, you can also transfer these files into your Mac,PC or other devices.

✔【WATCH MOVIES DIRECTLY FROM THE PHOTO STICK】 -Connect and play,enjoy movies or musics stored in the flash drive when you are on trip or travel, most video formats are supported: (VIDEOS: AVI, M4V, MKV, MOV, MP4, MPG, RM, RMVB, TS, WMV, FLV, 3GP; AUDIOS:FLAC, APE, AAC, AIF, M4A, MP3, WAV)

✔【AUTOMATIC PHOTO or VEDIO BACKUP】 -Every time you connect the flash drive in, use "iDiskk Max" App camera to take photos/video ,which will be automatically stored into the flash drive.

✔【HIGH-SPEED TRANSFERS WITH USB 3.0】 -Mfi Certified flash drive guarantees fast and stable data transfers,one HD movies ( approx. 1GB) only needs about 20s.

✔【COMPATIBILITY & 12 MONTHS】 -iPhone 11 Pro,iPhone X, 5 5s 6 6+ 6s 6s+ se 7 7+; iPad (iOS 8.0 or higher), Computer OS Support Mac OS X v10.6+, Windows 7/8/10

Picture Keeper 8GB Portable Flash USB Photo Backup and Storage Device for PC and MAC Computers 2 new from $28.99

Features EASE OF USE - Once the software is installed - Just click "Start Backup," and relax as it does the work for you!

ON-THE-GO - Anywhere, anytime. No internet required, bring it on your next remote island vacation!

WORKS ON MOST COMPUTERS - MAC and PC Compatible with Free Software included!

USE ON MULTIPLE COMPUTERS - Software knows where each backup left off. Once one Picture Keeper fills up, just plug in the second one and it continues where the other left off!

PEACE OF MIND - Set backup reminders to keep all of your memories safe and secure

USB Flash Drive 128GB Photo Stick for iPhone, iPhone Flash Drive with 4 Ports, IMKAR iPhone Memory Stick Compatible for iPhone/Android and Computer, iPhone Photo Stick with OTG Adapter - 128GB Black 1 new from $19.99

Features 【4-in-1 Multiport for more device】Photo Stick for iPhone Flash Drive with 4 ports: iPhone, Micro USB, TYPE-C 3.0 & USB 3.0; photo stick ios Flash Drives is easy to transfer files, music, pictures, videos between OTG Smart Phone Memory Stick iPAD External Storage and iphone, ipad, tablet Mac book and most Computer, laptops, MAC Book. iOS Flash Drives USB 3.0 Flash iPhone Drive Android Adapter Expansion iphone storage drive.

【GIFT BOX PACKING & WARRANTY】IMKAR's flash drive for iphone storage drive with Elegant& special packing for your loves and friends. iOS Flash Drives 100% new with 60 months warranty, faster response & professional service team for your any inquiry about. (iOS Flash Drives for iPhone photo stick.Touch ID Encryption Jump Drive Thumb Drive Pen iflash usb drive for iphone flash drive ixpand flash drive for iphone photo stick ios flash drive)

Photo Backup Stick Universal for Windows & Mac Computers, iPhones, iPads, and Androids (8GB) 4 new from $59.95

Features iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch Backups - Plugs directly into Apple iOS devices and uses an easy-to-use app to backup photos and videos with the push of a button directly to the stick.

Windows and Mac Backups - Includes backup apps for Windows & Mac computers and laptops to scan for and backup photos and videos no matter where they are on your computer.

Android Phone and Tablet Backups - Plugs directly into almost any Android phone or tablet using adapters (included) and an easy-to-use Android app to backup photos and videos with the tap of a button.

Removes Duplicates Across All Devices - First, it will only backup photos and videos once so new backups won't create duplicates. Second, the Windows app has a button to remove duplicates from the stick even if the duplicates were backed up from different devices.

Apple MFi Certified USB 3.0 Drives – Our drives are certified to work with Apple iOS devices and they are USB 3.0 which means transfer speeds are lightening fast!

iPhone Flash Drive for iPhone 256GB USB Flash Drive Type c Flash Drive 3.0 YSeaWolf photostick Mobile for iPhone External Storage, Type c, Android, PC iPhone Picture Stick iPhone Memory Stick (Gold) 2 new from $19.95

iPhone Flash Drive 256GB iPhone Photo Stick, AUAMOZ iPhone USB 3.0 Memory Photo Stick for iPhone 11 Pro X XR XS MAX, iPhone Flash Drive with 4 Ports Ready for iPhone/iPad/Android/Computer (Dark Green) 1 new from $30.99

Features 【iPhone USB Flash Drive Instant Plug-And-Play 256GB Storage】One-Click Backup of Photos & Videos from the camera. Plug to Play and Data Transfer on the Go. Free Up Your iPhone, iPad, Android Device and PC Data Transfer and Storage More Photos & Videos. (Keywords：flash drive for ipad iphone flash drive iphone memory stick iphone photo stick iphone picture storage device iphone x flash drive memory stick for iphone photo stick for iphone thumb drive for iphone usb flash drive for iphone)

【USB 3.0 High Transfer Speed】Directly plugs into your iPhone port and USB port, experience up to 80 MB/s reading and 30 MB/s writing speed with USB port. Enjoy the whole relaxing trip with never stuttering or buffering video play on the go. Support videos formats: AVI, M4V, MKV, MOV, M P4, MPG, RM, RMVB, TS, WMV, FLV, 3GP; AUDIOS: FLAC, APE, AAC, AIF, M4A, MP3, WAV (Keywords：iphone picture stick iphone x flash drive ipad memory stick ipad flash drive iphone usb flash drive iphone thumb drive)

【Protect your privacy with AUAMOZ iPhone flash drive data encryption Technology】The free APP "Y-DISK" supports all major video and music formats so you can stream directly from the iphone flash drive, Saving you precious space and time. Record videos and take photos directly to the AUAMOZ's iPhone memory stick via APP. You can perfect to protect individual privacy via touch ID encryption and Password.(Keywords：photo stick for computer usb flash drive for iphone 256gb photo stick for iphone)

【Dark Green Design & Premium Zinc Alloy Build】Enjoy Durable and Superior Protection with the Full Zinc Alloy - Dark Green Design and Two-Way Push-Pull. iPhone connector - Ensure 100% compatible and syncs with iOS devices, can be used for iPhone 11 Pro Max/iPhone 11 Pro/iPhone 11/iPhone Max/XS/X/8/7s/7/6s/6/5s/5 SE, iPad 4/iPad Mini/iPad Air/iPad Pro/. iPhone photo stick with Type C / Micro USB / USB 3.0 Connector Compatible with Android Smart Phone/Tablet/MacBook Air/MacBook Pro Etc.

【Format-Friendly Streaming App & Impressive 24 Months Warranty】iPhone usb flash drive supports all iPhone series, iPad/iPod series, Mac/PC and all most Android devices of Type-C port. Customers satisfaction is the most motivation to pursue higher quality of our products, we are always strive to provide the best products and service for our valuable customers, with impressive industry- leading 2 Year Warranty time. Welcome to contact us if you have any problem with our item.

photo stick Buyer’s Guide 2020

I have spent a long time including the above photo stick. Just to mention, I went through about 22 hours, 129 Product to buy and test 5 of the photo stick I listed.

When buying a photo stick, there are always a few things to keep in mind. I want to share it with you. If you are not convinced by the list above, you can check these factors and find the photo stick that best suits your needs. So should I start?

1st Prize

No matter what you buy, the price of the product is one of the most important things and the same applies to photo stick. Most photo sticks are in the price range of high to low. The best photo stick is listed on the top of list. If the budget doesn’t matter, I recommend you choose the first product.

You can opt for the second place. It’s as good as the first one, but costs a lot less. However, if the budget is a big problem and you are looking for the cheapest photo stick, you should choose one that costs around.

2. Do you have what you need?

It is important that the photo stick you buy contains all the features you are looking for. Because if you don’t meet your requirements, how would it be best for you? If you are looking for something future-proof. The first model I listed is the best overall and has all the features you should be looking for in a photo stick.

Make a list of all the items you are looking for in a photo stick and then compare them with the models listed. If it suits your functional requirements, you should check the price. If it fits your budget, check out the other benefits photo stick has to offer. If you have any additional benefits that may be useful to you, hooray! You have just found the best photo stick test available for your budget.

3. The brand is important!

I always recommend my readers to choose the photo stick that comes from a well-known brand. Because it will not only be excellent in terms of product quality, but will also offer better customer support that can come in handy if there is a problem with the photo stick keyword in the future. A brand may be great in US or around the world, but if it doesn’t offer a service near you, it can be a problem. So when choosing a brand, make sure that the customer service or support center is nearby.

4. Check offers

Back then, you had to go to different stores to find out the exact price of the photo stick, and in some cases there were very few local stores. However, with an increase in e-commerce websites like Amazon US, you can always get the best photo stick test at a very reliable price. For this reason, I have inserted the link to the Amazon list of products. If this is not urgent, you can wait a few days to check.

5. Guarantee items!

photo sticks from well-known brands are not easily damaged, and even if they do, there is a guarantee that you can repair for free if there is a problem with the manufacturer or a malfunction for no reason. However, if you buy photo sticks from unknown brands that are not guaranteed, there is a good chance that you will end up spending a large amount on repairs and maintenance.

6. Read the reviews

The best way to recognize the photo stick keyword is to try or use it. But that is not possible. However, there are many customer reviews that explain the pros and cons that can be really helpful. Since this post is all about helping you find the best photo stick test, I can’t end up writing detailed reviews for each of the products. For this reason, until I get detailed product reviews, my suggestion would go through the actual customer reviews on Amazon.

7. Trustworthy seller

This is usually not the case, but I have had some bad experiences looking for a photo stick in the offline market. They told me that the model I buy is from a well-known brand. After using it for 2 months when I encountered a problem with the product, I contacted the service center and was made aware that the photo stick I was wearing was not really made for you by the service and is a first copy.

Following my advice, I would like to ask you to ensure that you shop from reliable sellers like Amazon and other popular stores that offer excellent customer support! In the event of such a scam, you can contact Amazon – report fraudulent activity, help other people avoid the purchase, and also get a refund.

The judgment

I hope I could help you find the best photo stick test in US for 2020. Write a comment if I was helpful so that I could stay motivated and find many more guides for different products on the market. If I wasn’t helpful, you could still contact me and point out the mistakes I made (I’m open to accepting them publicly.)