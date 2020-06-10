10 Best refurbished laptops Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best refurbished laptops? Experts are here with the list of the best rated refurbished laptops available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this refurbished laptops and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, 15.6 inches Full HD IPS Display, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, Vega 3 Graphics, 4GB DDR4, 128GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10 in S Mode, A515-43-R19L,Silver 81 new from $349.99

9 used from $319.99 Check Price on Amazon

Features AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Dual Core Processor (Up to 3.5GHz); 4GB DDR4 Memory; 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD

15.6 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED backlit IPS Display; AMD Radeon Vega 3 Mobile Graphics

1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Port, 2 USB 2.0 Ports & 1 HDMI Port with HDCP support

802.11ac Wi-Fi; Backlit Keyboard; Up to 7.5 Hours Battery Life

Windows 10 in S mode. Maximum Power Supply Wattage 65 W

(Renewed) Acer Flagship CB3-532 15.6 inches HD Premium Chromebook - Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3060 up to 2.48GH.z, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD, Wireless AC, HDMI, USB 3.0, Webcam, Chrome OS 6 new from $169.99 Check Price on Amazon

Features This Certified Refurbished product is certified factory refurbished, shows limited or no wear, and includes all original accessories plus a 90-day .

Zero Air Gap allows you to enjoy enhanced screen clarity even in sunlight, so you can enjoy content anywhere you go.

Blazing fast Intel Celeron N3060 Dual-Core 1. 60 GHz Processor

With USB 3. 0 easily transfer text and data files, photos and even movies at ten times the speed of USB 2. 0.

The 15. 6" Display and 1366 x 768 resolution LCD HD will have you captivated. READ 10 Best remanufactured ink cartridges Reviews with comparison - 2020

Fast Dell Latitude E5470 HD Business Laptop Notebook PC (Intel Core i5-6300U, 8GB Ram, 256GB Solid State SSD, HDMI, Camera, WiFi) Win 10 Pro SC Card Reader (Renewed) 11 new from $405.00 Check Price on Amazon

Features Processor: Intel Core 6th Generation i5-6200U High Performance Processor (Dual Core, up to 3.00 GHz, 3M Cache, 15W)

8 GB DDR4 Ram / 256 GB Opal Encrypted Solid State Drive (SSD).

14.6 Inch HD (1366 x 768) Anti-Glare Screen, Intel HD 520 Graphics, HQ Camera, Intel Dual Band Wireless 8260 (802.11ac) W/ Bluetooth, HDMI, VGA, SC Card Reader, SD Card Reader, 3 x USB 3.0, RJ-45.

Windows 10 Professional (64 Bit). Comes With AC Adapter.

HP Elitebook 840 G1 14.0 Inch High Performanc Laptop Computer, Intel i5 4300U up to 2.9GHz, 16GB Memory, 256GB SSD, USB 3.0, Bluetooth, Window 10 Professional (Renewed) 5 new from $359.39

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features 14" LED-backlit HD Display (1366 x 768); Wi-Fi, HD Webcam optional

Intel Core i5-4300U 1.9GHz (3MB SmartCache, Turbo up to 2.9GHz), 8GB DDR3-2133 SDRAM ,256GB SSD

Media Card Reader (SD Card, SDHC Card, SDXC Card); Ports: 1x VGA 15-Pin, 1x Display, 4x USB 3.0, 1x LAN RJ-45, 1x Audio

Windows 10 Professional (64-bit) Operating System

(Renewed) Acer C720-2844 11.6-inch Chromebook, Intel Celeron 2955U 1.4GHz, 4GB RAM, 16GB SSD 7 new from $140.00 Check Price on Amazon

Features Screen Size: 11. 6"

Screen Resolution: 1366 x 768

Processor Type: Intel Celeron 2955U

Processor Speed: 1. 4GHz

(Renewed) Acer CB3-532 15.6 inches HD Chromebook with 3x Faster WiFi, Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3060 upto 2.48GHz, 2GB RAM, 16GB SSD,HDMI,USB 3.0, Webcam, 12-Hrs Battery, Chrome OS 10 new from $175.99 Check Price on Amazon

Features This chromebook is 15. 6 inch notouch screen; Intel HD Graphics 400 with shared graphics memory

Intel Celeron Dual-Core N3060 1. 6 GHz, Up to 2. 48GHz

2GB DDR3L 1600 MHz; 16GB eMMC Flash Memory, No Optical drive

SD card reader; 1 x USB 2. 0; 1 x USB 3. 0; 1 x HDMI; 1 x Headphone output/Microphone input combo . Bluetooth4. 0, 802. 11ac, HD Webcam

Dell Latitude E7250 Intel i5-5300U 2.30Ghz 8GB RAM 256GB SSD Win 10 Pro (Renewed) 5 new from $289.95 Check Price on Amazon

Features Core i5 5300U 2.3GHZ

8GB DDR3 Ram

256GB Solid State Hard Drive

Windows 10 Professional

Optional WebCam

Dell Latitude E6430 Laptop WEBCAM - HDMI - Intel Core i5 2.6ghz - 8GB DDR3 - 128GB SSD - DVD - Windows 10 Pro 64bit - (Renewed) 9 new from $264.88 Check Price on Amazon

Features Intel Core i5 2.6GHz / 3rd Gen

8GB RAM / 128GB Solid State Hard Drive / DVD Player

14.1" display / Webcam

Windows 10 Professional 64bit

HP Pavilion 17-ar050wm 17.3in Full HD Notebook PC - AMD Quad Core A10-9620P 2.5GHz 8GB 1TB DVDRW Windows 10 (Renewed) READ 10 Best remanufactured ink cartridges Reviews with comparison - 2020 2 new from $589.99 Check Price on Amazon

Features 17.3" diagonal FHD IPS anti-glare WLED-backlit (1920 x 1080) Screen resolution, AMD Quad-Core A10-9620P APU (2.5 GHz base frequency, up to 3.4 GHz burst frequency, 2 MB cache)

1TB 5400 rpm SATA Hard Drive, 8 GB DDR4-2133 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB)

Intel 802.11b/g/n/ac (1x1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C; 2x USB 3.1; 1x HDMI; 1x RJ-45; 1x headphone/microphone combo, Intel 802.11b/g/n/ac (1x1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo, 1 multi-format SD media card reader

HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated digital microphone, AMD Radeon R5 Graphics, B&O PLAY, dual speakers

Built in DVD-Writer, Windows 10 Home 64bit

(Renewed) HP 2018 Elitebook 840 G1 14' HD LED-backlit anti-glare Laptop Computer, Intel Dual-Core i5-4300U up to 2.9GHz, 8GB RAM, 500GB HDD, USB 3.0, Bluetooth, Window 10 Professional 3 new from $375.00 Check Price on Amazon

Features PORTABLE POWERHOUSE - The HP EliteBook 840 G1 combines high-performance technology, like its Intel Dual-Core i5-4300U and 8GB SDRAM DDR, with long-lasting battery life.A10 Fusion chip with embedded M10 motion coprocessor

SMOOTH VISUALS - With the 14.1-inch diagonal LED-backlit HD 16:9 anti-glare (1366 x 768) screen and integrated Intel HD Graphics 4400 graphics, video conferencing and streaming both come through crystal clear.

EXPERIENCE GREAT PERFORMANCE - With a 500GB HDD and the powerful Windows 10 Pro, the HP Elitebook 840 G1 has all the room and power you need to install and run your favorite apps and games.

KISS DONGLES GOODBYE - With 3 USB 3.0 ports, ExpressCard-54 slot, SD card reader, and a VGA port, you will be hooked up to whatever devices or accessories you need.

LEAVE YOUR DESK BEHIND - Work from anywhere with integrated 10-100 BASE-T Ethernet LAN and WiFi capabilities.

refurbished laptops Buyer’s Guide 2020

I have spent a long time including the above refurbished laptops. Just to mention, I went through about 16 hours, 217 Product to buy and test 3 of the refurbished laptops I listed.

When buying a refurbished laptops, there are always a few things to keep in mind. I want to share it with you. If you are not convinced by the list above, you can check these factors and find the refurbished laptops that best suits your needs. So should I start?

1st Prize

No matter what you buy, the price of the product is one of the most important things and the same applies to refurbished laptops. Most refurbished laptopss are in the price range of high to low. The best refurbished laptops is listed on the top of list. If the budget doesn’t matter, I recommend you choose the first product.

You can opt for the second place. It’s as good as the first one, but costs a lot less. However, if the budget is a big problem and you are looking for the cheapest refurbished laptops, you should choose one that costs around.

2. Do you have what you need?

It is important that the refurbished laptops you buy contains all the features you are looking for. Because if you don’t meet your requirements, how would it be best for you? If you are looking for something future-proof. The first model I listed is the best overall and has all the features you should be looking for in a refurbished laptops.

Make a list of all the items you are looking for in a refurbished laptops and then compare them with the models listed. If it suits your functional requirements, you should check the price. If it fits your budget, check out the other benefits refurbished laptops has to offer. If you have any additional benefits that may be useful to you, hooray! You have just found the best refurbished laptops test available for your budget.

3. The brand is important!

I always recommend my readers to choose the refurbished laptops that comes from a well-known brand. Because it will not only be excellent in terms of product quality, but will also offer better customer support that can come in handy if there is a problem with the refurbished laptops keyword in the future. A brand may be great in US or around the world, but if it doesn’t offer a service near you, it can be a problem. So when choosing a brand, make sure that the customer service or support center is nearby.

4. Check offers

Back then, you had to go to different stores to find out the exact price of the refurbished laptops, and in some cases there were very few local stores. However, with an increase in e-commerce websites like Amazon US, you can always get the best refurbished laptops test at a very reliable price. For this reason, I have inserted the link to the Amazon list of products. If this is not urgent, you can wait a few days to check.

5. Guarantee items!

refurbished laptopss from well-known brands are not easily damaged, and even if they do, there is a guarantee that you can repair for free if there is a problem with the manufacturer or a malfunction for no reason. However, if you buy refurbished laptopss from unknown brands that are not guaranteed, there is a good chance that you will end up spending a large amount on repairs and maintenance.

6. Read the reviews

The best way to recognize the refurbished laptops keyword is to try or use it. But that is not possible. However, there are many customer reviews that explain the pros and cons that can be really helpful. Since this post is all about helping you find the best refurbished laptops test, I can’t end up writing detailed reviews for each of the products. For this reason, until I get detailed product reviews, my suggestion would go through the actual customer reviews on Amazon.

7. Trustworthy seller

This is usually not the case, but I have had some bad experiences looking for a refurbished laptops in the offline market. They told me that the model I buy is from a well-known brand. After using it for 2 months when I encountered a problem with the product, I contacted the service center and was made aware that the refurbished laptops I was wearing was not really made for you by the service and is a first copy.

Following my advice, I would like to ask you to ensure that you shop from reliable sellers like Amazon and other popular stores that offer excellent customer support! In the event of such a scam, you can contact Amazon – report fraudulent activity, help other people avoid the purchase, and also get a refund.

The judgment

I hope I could help you find the best refurbished laptops test in US for 2020. Write a comment if I was helpful so that I could stay motivated and find many more guides for different products on the market. If I wasn’t helpful, you could still contact me and point out the mistakes I made (I’m open to accepting them publicly.)