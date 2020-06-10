10 Best straight talk phone Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best straight talk phone? Experts are here with the list of the best rated straight talk phone available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this straight talk phone and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy A10e Smartphone 5.8" 32GB Memory 8MP Camera 4 new from $163.99 Check Price on Amazon

Features Brand New in box. The product ships with all relevant accessories

Samsung Galaxy A10s A107M - 32GB, 6.2" HD+ Infinity-V Display, 13MP+2MP Dual Rear +8MP Front Cameras, GSM Unlocked Smartphone - Blue 16 new from $134.86

4 used from $119.00 Check Price on Amazon

Features SM-A107M/DS, Unlocked, Android 9.0 (Pie), Samsung One UI; 32GB storage expandable with SD card up to 512GB + 2 GB RAM

13MP+2MP Dual Rear Camera (F1.8), 8MP Front-Facing Camera (F2.0)

6.2 inch, IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53; 4000 mAh battery, Rear Fingerprint sensor + Front Face Recognition, accelerometer, proximity

GPRS/E: 850/900/1800/1900, 3G: 850/900/AWS/1900, LTE: B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B20/B38/B40/B41. Does NOT have NFC

Samsung Galaxy S9, 64GB, Lilac Purple - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) 24 new from $269.94 Check Price on Amazon

Features 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1440 x 2960 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Android OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-Core (4x2.7 GHz & 4x1.7 GHz), Adreno 630

Internal Memory: 64GB, 4GB RAM - microSD Up to 400GB

12MP Camera with f/1.5-2.4, 26mm lens, Dual Pixel PDAF & 8MP Front Camera with f/1.7, 25mm lens, Auto HDR

GSM Unlocked READ 10 Best contour gauge Reviews with comparison - 2020

Straight Talk LG Stylo 5 Smartphone 4G LTE 8 new from $144.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features DISPLAY: 6.2'' FullVision FHD+ (2160 x 1080)

CAMERA: 13MP Camera, 5MP Wide Angle Front Facing Camera

USAGE TIME: Talk time up to 21 Hrs, Standby Time up to 14 Days, Non-Removable 3500 mAh battery

STORAGE: 3 GB RAM / 32 GB Built in Memory - Expandable up to 2TB w/ micro SD (NOT included)

DEVICE: CDMA / Android 9.0, Pie / 1.8 GHz Octa-Core Processor / Bluetooth v5.0 / Stylus Pen Included

Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy J7 Crown Prepaid Smartphone 6 new from $154.45

1 used from $169.00 Check Price on Amazon

Features 5.5" HD Screen; DIMENSIONS 6.03'' x 3.00'' x 0.34''; 1.56 GHz Octal-Core processor; Android 8.0 Oreo

4G LTE; Wi-Fi Capable; Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology; MP3 Player

13 MP Camera/13 MP Front Facing Camera; Internal memory 16 GB; supports Micro SD memory card up to 400 GB (not included)

Plans sold separately.

STANDBY TIME Standby time up to 27 days; TALK TIME Talk time up to 24 Hrs

Google - Pixel 3a with 64GB Memory Cell Phone (Unlocked) - Just Black - G020G 30 new from $279.00

17 used from $239.99 Check Price on Amazon

Features Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+.

Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos [1].

The Google assistant is the easiest way to get things done – including screening calls.[2]

Fast Charging battery delivers up to 7 hours of use with just a 15-minute charge.[3]

Comes with 3 years of OS and security updates] and the custom-built Titan M chip.[5]

Moto G8 Play | Unlocked | International GSM only | 2/32GB | 13MP Camera | 2019 | Red 8 new from $134.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features No CDMA, No VoLTE, No US Warranty

International GSM Only - Will not work on CDMA carriers like Sprint and Verizon.

Capture brilliant resultsThe 13 MP camera makes it easy to shoot like a pro. With a f/2. 0 aperture that lets in lots of light, photos turn out great even when the lighting isn’t.

Up to 2-day battery and rapid charging. Power through today and into tomorrow on a single charge and then power up fast.

6. 2" Max Vision display and loudspeaker. Watch movies come to life on an ultra-wide HD+ screen with loud, clear sound.

Samsung Galaxy S8 - 64GB - Arctic Silver - Verizon + GSM Factory Unlocked 4G LTE (Renewed) 10 new from $255.00 Check Price on Amazon

Features Power and reliability. The redesigned 3, 000Mah battery in the Galaxy S8 has been built to Pass an 8-point battery safety check.

Infinity Display: a bezel-less, full-frontal, edge-to-edge screen. Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings

Capture life as it happens with the Galaxy S8 camera. The 12MP rear camera and the 8MP front camera are so accurate and fast that you won't miss a moment, day or night. Memory: Internal Memory 64 GB, RAM 4GB

Please Note: Phone is factory unlocked and will work on Verizon + GSM Carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, etc). Will NOT work on Sprint. Phone may have Verizon logos and/or apps included. READ 10 Best contour gauge Reviews with comparison - 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, 128GB, Lavender Purple - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) 11 new from $386.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1440 x 2960 pixels Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Internal Memory: 128GB, 6GB RAM - microSD Up to 1TB

Android OS, Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845, Octa-Core ( Quad Core 2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & Quad Core 1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver), Adreno 630

Dual 12 MP Rear Camera with LED Flash, Auto-HDR, Panorama & 8 MP Front Facing Camera with Dual video Call, Auto-HDR

GSM Unlocked. Not for use with CDMA carriers.

LG STLML212VCP Rebel L44C Straight Talk 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone 5 new from $65.95 Check Price on Amazon

Features Brand New in box. The product ships with all relevant accessories

straight talk phone Buyer’s Guide 2020

I have spent a long time including the above straight talk phone. Just to mention, I went through about 10 hours, 185 Product to buy and test 3 of the straight talk phone I listed.

When buying a straight talk phone, there are always a few things to keep in mind. I want to share it with you. If you are not convinced by the list above, you can check these factors and find the straight talk phone that best suits your needs. So should I start?

1st Prize

No matter what you buy, the price of the product is one of the most important things and the same applies to straight talk phone. Most straight talk phones are in the price range of high to low. The best straight talk phone is listed on the top of list. If the budget doesn’t matter, I recommend you choose the first product.

You can opt for the second place. It’s as good as the first one, but costs a lot less. However, if the budget is a big problem and you are looking for the cheapest straight talk phone, you should choose one that costs around.

2. Do you have what you need?

It is important that the straight talk phone you buy contains all the features you are looking for. Because if you don’t meet your requirements, how would it be best for you? If you are looking for something future-proof. The first model I listed is the best overall and has all the features you should be looking for in a straight talk phone.

Make a list of all the items you are looking for in a straight talk phone and then compare them with the models listed. If it suits your functional requirements, you should check the price. If it fits your budget, check out the other benefits straight talk phone has to offer. If you have any additional benefits that may be useful to you, hooray! You have just found the best straight talk phone test available for your budget.

3. The brand is important!

I always recommend my readers to choose the straight talk phone that comes from a well-known brand. Because it will not only be excellent in terms of product quality, but will also offer better customer support that can come in handy if there is a problem with the straight talk phone keyword in the future. A brand may be great in US or around the world, but if it doesn’t offer a service near you, it can be a problem. So when choosing a brand, make sure that the customer service or support center is nearby.

4. Check offers

Back then, you had to go to different stores to find out the exact price of the straight talk phone, and in some cases there were very few local stores. However, with an increase in e-commerce websites like Amazon US, you can always get the best straight talk phone test at a very reliable price. For this reason, I have inserted the link to the Amazon list of products. If this is not urgent, you can wait a few days to check.

5. Guarantee items!

straight talk phones from well-known brands are not easily damaged, and even if they do, there is a guarantee that you can repair for free if there is a problem with the manufacturer or a malfunction for no reason. However, if you buy straight talk phones from unknown brands that are not guaranteed, there is a good chance that you will end up spending a large amount on repairs and maintenance.

6. Read the reviews

The best way to recognize the straight talk phone keyword is to try or use it. But that is not possible. However, there are many customer reviews that explain the pros and cons that can be really helpful. Since this post is all about helping you find the best straight talk phone test, I can’t end up writing detailed reviews for each of the products. For this reason, until I get detailed product reviews, my suggestion would go through the actual customer reviews on Amazon.

7. Trustworthy seller

This is usually not the case, but I have had some bad experiences looking for a straight talk phone in the offline market. They told me that the model I buy is from a well-known brand. After using it for 2 months when I encountered a problem with the product, I contacted the service center and was made aware that the straight talk phone I was wearing was not really made for you by the service and is a first copy.

Following my advice, I would like to ask you to ensure that you shop from reliable sellers like Amazon and other popular stores that offer excellent customer support! In the event of such a scam, you can contact Amazon – report fraudulent activity, help other people avoid the purchase, and also get a refund.

The judgment

I hope I could help you find the best straight talk phone test in US for 2020. Write a comment if I was helpful so that I could stay motivated and find many more guides for different products on the market. If I wasn’t helpful, you could still contact me and point out the mistakes I made (I’m open to accepting them publicly.)