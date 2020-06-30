’30 Rock ‘is returning to NBC with a twist

Ah, “30 Rock,” we lost you.
NBC announced the release of the Universal Iconic series “Special Upfront Event” on Thursday, July 16, on NBC’s commercial.
The announcement was made during the annual meeting of advertisers and network executives known as Upfronts in New York City, in general, with the announcement of NBC’s fall TV schedule.
The one-hour, “30 Rock” special show reunites the main characters of “NBC Universal’s 2020-21 Television season to celebrate stories and talent.”
“We are all happy to have this need to work together (remotely) for NBC again,” executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock said in a joint statement. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”
Fay, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and more are likely to be featured.
Special USA broadcasts on the network, Bravo, E !, Oxygen, Syfy, and CNBC, and is available to broadcast on Peacock.
“At NBC Universal, we are excited to produce an upfront image that reflects the new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” said Linda Acarino, Chairman of Advertising and Partnerships for NBC Universal. “Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry – the future of meeting audiences wherever they are. As the old saying goes … When life entrusts you a lemon, put her host in the forefront!”
“30 Rock” aired on NBC from 2006-2013 and won 16 Emmy Awards.
