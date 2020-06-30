’30 Rock ‘is returning to NBC with a twist

Ah, “30 Rock,” we lost you.

NBC announced the release of the Universal Iconic series “Special Upfront Event” on Thursday, July 16, on NBC’s commercial.

The announcement was made during the annual meeting of advertisers and network executives known as Upfronts in New York City, in general, with the announcement of NBC’s fall TV schedule.

The one-hour, “30 Rock” special show reunites the main characters of “NBC Universal’s 2020-21 Television season to celebrate stories and talent.”