A black officer stepped in while a white policeman was in a chokehold. She was fired and the city wants to investigate

The incident took place in November 2006. At the time, Officer Carriol Horn had worked for 19 of the 20 years required to obtain his pension, a Horn spokesman told CNN.

But Horne was fired for intervening and she was not eligible for the pension, the city said.

“You cross that thin blue line, and then you get ostracized and behave so badly. I wanted it to never happen again,” Horn CNN affiliate told WIVB

“So, I lost my pension, [the suspect] Never lost his life, so [he] I have lived to this day because of interference. ”