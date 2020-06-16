Top News

A black officer stepped in while a white policeman was in a chokehold. She was fired and the city wants to investigate

6 hours ago
by Barbara C. Arroyo
A black officer stepped in while a white policeman was in a chokehold. She was fired and the city wants to investigate
The incident took place in November 2006. At the time, Officer Carriol Horn had worked for 19 of the 20 years required to obtain his pension, a Horn spokesman told CNN.

But Horne was fired for intervening and she was not eligible for the pension, the city said.

“You cross that thin blue line, and then you get ostracized and behave so badly. I wanted it to never happen again,” Horn CNN affiliate told WIVB.

“So, I lost my pension, [the suspect] Never lost his life, so [he] I have lived to this day because of interference. ”

CNN has attempted to reach Horn for additional comment.

To correct what it thinks is wrong, the Buffalo Common Council – the city’s state legislative branch – has submitted a motion to the New York Attorney General’s Office to review the case for a second time.

The council referred to the case of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin hit the knee on May 25 for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting. Three other officers at the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree homicide.

“The council has a duty to propose special protections for individual police officers who intervene to protect citizens from excessive use of force situations with their other officers,” the council said in its decision.

The resolution called for the Buffalo Police Department to implement and train officers on the “duty to intervene” policy within the next 30 days and to check for any attendance differences on the days required to obtain her pension.

The “duty to intervene” policy calls on authorities to protect civilians from using unnecessary or excessive force, the resolution said.

“We now have a completely different Attorney General. We now have a whole different environment and climate and lens. This is the world. It deals with policing in the United States,” Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen told WIVB.

“So I think it’s the right time to look back on this case and see if there are any civil rights violations,” he said.

The New York Attorney General’s Office told CNN that he would not comment on the matter at this time.

CNN reached out to the Buffalo Police Department regarding the incident.

