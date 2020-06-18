A California bridge accident caused the SUV to collapse, killing four people

An SUV fell into custody Tuesday night over 200 feet over a barrier on the Carquinez Bridge in northern California, killing a driver and three passengers.

Dashcam video from another vehicle shows the SUV driving at high speed on Interstate 80 toward the bridge in Crockett, near San Francisco. The Bay Area’s Fox 2 reported. It slammed into the freight train that was sideways.

Contra Costa County Coroner identified victims as Kyle Erickson, 19; Christopher Mata, 21; Cecilia Ayala, 22; And Perla Navarro, 19, who is two months pregnant, according to Fox2.

Navarro’s mother, Veronica Martinez, said, “She never graduated from Golden Gate Community School.”

The California Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation and said it is not yet known what caused the crash.

“We don’t know if it’s due to high speed or traffic issues,” said CHP Officer David Harvey.

According to Fox 2, it was the third time a car was going over a barrier near the bridge.