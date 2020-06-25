Top News

A Florida man stole a $ 1 million boat, crashed and abandoned it

18 mins ago
Add Comment
by Barbara C. Arroyo
4 Views
A Florida man stole a $ 1 million boat, crashed and abandoned it
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo

The perpetrator is likely to face harsh punishment.

A Florida man who stole, crashed, and abandoned a boat worth nearly $ 1 million in March, escaped police for three months before being arrested last week.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the nautical no-gooder, 28-year-old Donovan Russell Jester, stole the boat from the dock in St. Petersburg, Florida, and left it after the rashes on channel-marker pilings.

The boat then went into a nearby oyster bed, where local helpers found it. They were able to identify Jester by the thumbnail left on the cabin door.

He has been charged with grand theft for Joyride and faces up to 30 years in prison.

Authorities have identified the stolen boat as a 46-foot Jeanne Leader worth 900,000.

On its website, Genue markets the luxury vessel with provocative words, describing “her sinus profile” and “sporty look.” The interior of the yacht “brings you with her contemporary spirit,” says Jeanu’s website.

It has two large cabins, including an owner-suite and a king-sized bed.

Jester is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on $ 50,000 bail Tampa Bay Times.

READ  Australia's Qantas will cut at least 6,000 jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic

You may also like

About the author

Barbara C. Arroyo

Barbara C. Arroyo

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

View all posts

Leave a Comment