A Florida man stole a $ 1 million boat, crashed and abandoned it

The perpetrator is likely to face harsh punishment.

A Florida man who stole, crashed, and abandoned a boat worth nearly $ 1 million in March, escaped police for three months before being arrested last week.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the nautical no-gooder, 28-year-old Donovan Russell Jester, stole the boat from the dock in St. Petersburg, Florida, and left it after the rashes on channel-marker pilings.

The boat then went into a nearby oyster bed, where local helpers found it. They were able to identify Jester by the thumbnail left on the cabin door.

He has been charged with grand theft for Joyride and faces up to 30 years in prison.

Authorities have identified the stolen boat as a 46-foot Jeanne Leader worth 900,000.

On its website, Genue markets the luxury vessel with provocative words, describing “her sinus profile” and “sporty look.” The interior of the yacht “brings you with her contemporary spirit,” says Jeanu’s website.

It has two large cabins, including an owner-suite and a king-sized bed.

Jester is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on $ 50,000 bail Tampa Bay Times.