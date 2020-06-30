A graphic explains why Americans face EU travel bans

The EU has officially accepted the EU recommendations for traveler nationalities, effective July 1 – and the US is not included.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo The importance “In reconnecting the US and the EU during the coronavirus pandemic, a graphic shows why European countries are shutting down Americans.

Both curves clearly show that the EU and US are moving in opposite directions in dealing with the Kovid-19 outbreak. Newly diagnosed daily cases in the EU rose in mid-March and are in clear downward trend, with fewer than 10,000 cases a month. In the US, new cases are going up.

Most European countries initially went into a tough lockdown, and so were the EU countries Re-opening Gradually and carefully as the number of their cases decreases.

