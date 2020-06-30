A graphic explains why Americans face EU travel bans

The EU has officially accepted the EU recommendations for traveler nationalities, effective July 1 – and the US is not included.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
In reconnecting the US and the EU during the coronavirus pandemic, a graphic shows why European countries are shutting down Americans.
Both curves clearly show that the EU and US are moving in opposite directions in dealing with the Kovid-19 outbreak. Newly diagnosed daily cases in the EU rose in mid-March and are in clear downward trend, with fewer than 10,000 cases a month. In the US, new cases are going up.
Most European countries initially went into a tough lockdown, and so were the EU countries Re-opening
Gradually and carefully as the number of their cases decreases.
Health professionals
Repeatedly warned that some states in the US are reopening too soon, some administration officials say President Donald Trump and his aides.Disapproval
“About the severity of the pandemic.
There are now more than a dozen states Pause
As the US sees an increase in coronavirus cases, their reopening plans are backed up.
Recorded by the US More cases and deaths
According to Johns Hopkins University statistics, there are more than 2.6 million cases and more than 126,000 deaths than anywhere else in the world. Brazil, Russia and India – the three countries with the highest number of cases after the US – are also excluded from the EU’s list of safe countries.
This decision is based on whether a country has a similar or better epidemiological condition than Europe, and whether there are comparable hygiene and control measures.
The EU recommends that member states enter China where the virus has originated. The other 14 countries are: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.
Data for the US shows at least new cases 36 states
They are trending upwards compared to the previous week. State and local leaders have said the increase in cases is partly driven by meeting places like houses and bars.
In parts of Texas and California, bars have been ordered to close again, while beaches in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach have been ordered off limits to the public over the coming holiday weekend. In Florida, on-campus drinking is stopped at bars throughout the state and inside Arizona
, Most businesses are closed for at least 30 days.
New York City’s Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state will decide whether to slow down the reintroduction of indoor dining in New York City later this week.
While Europe looks its worst – at least for now – there are some localized spikes. In the Germany
360,000 people had to be detained this week after the spread of the meat factory in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
Schools and shops in the city Leicester
In the UK – a country transitioning from the EU – some coronavirus restrictions will be closed again as it is set back because its infection rate is three times higher than the next highest local area.
Despite these revivals, the EU is in a position to gradually allow its borders to reopen to other countries.
But for the time being, the US Just don’t meet standards.
CNN’s Christina Maxoris contributed to the reporting.
