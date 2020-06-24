A man who fled Australia has been found hiding in a ship’s air conditioning vent with cash and a knife

Although it sounds like it came from an action movie, Australian authorities say the drama was out in real life over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, a cargo ship heading to the port city of Newcastle in New South Wales, saw a boat with water in the Yamba coast, the Australian Border Force said. To get the boat to Newcastle, the crew attached a tow line and took the yacht’s skipper – a 31-year-old man – on board.

As the ship reached its destination later that evening, the tow line carrying the boat had fallen, and the boat – and the man – was found to be missing.

Officials searched the area for the missing man but were unable to locate him, the Border Force said.