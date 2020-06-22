The report warns that heat waves and heat stroke pose a threat to the health of players and fans, with extreme weather events and sea level rise flooding stadiums and playgrounds, and sea level rise threatening golf courses.

A study released Saturday showed that sports leaders often fail to resolve the crisis or their role in creating it.

The report’s authors warned that global Sport’s carbon emissions are underestimated by the size of Angola and the country’s top estimates for Spain.

However, there has been a “woefully inadequate” response from the sports industry, with only a small fraction of global leagues, federations, tournaments, clubs and sports organizations achieving carbon targets. Elaborated on their environmental commitments or signed up for UN Sport for the Climate Action Framework.

Meanwhile, petrochemical companies, airlines and automakers still remain major advertisers and sponsors of the sport, the study says.

“Sport provides one of society’s most effective role models. If we can change how the sport works at the speed and scale necessary to stop a climate emergency, others will follow suit,” said Rapids Transition Alliance coordinator Andrew Sims in a statement.

“The first step is to end sponsorship from fossil fuel companies and products that promote fossil fuel intensive lifestyles. At the moment sport is part of the problem, but it is part of the solution,” he said.

Reported author David Goldblatt says that, while global changes need to be addressed to address the climate crisis, the sport industry can lead to sea change if committed to addressing climate change.

“In terms of carbon emissions, the sport may be large enough to register as a small nation state or a single mega city, but its own efforts are only one percentage point worldwide. Some human practices offer an unusually large, global and socially diverse constituency that plays and follows the sport.

“Transforming Carbon Zero into the common sense priority of the sports world is a huge contribution to making common sense of all politics a priority,” he said.