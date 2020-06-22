sport

A sports opponent that can beat every athlete

58 mins ago
by Niki J. Layton
In the future, almost all sports, including tennis, rugby, athletics, cricket, football and winter sports will be impacted by the warming world, a study released on Saturday showed that heat waves, floods, fires and sea levels are rising Rapid Transition Alliance Found.
According to a study, one-third of English League football grounds will be flooded in their stadiums every year by 2050, and one in three British open golf courses is threatened by rising sea levels.
On the other hand Winter Olympics, Along with other winter sports, can be difficult to host due to rising temperatures, the report warns.

The report warns that heat waves and heat stroke pose a threat to the health of players and fans, with extreme weather events and sea level rise flooding stadiums and playgrounds, and sea level rise threatening golf courses.

Severe weather events associated with rising temperatures have already affected major sporting events around the world: Cyclone Hagibis was destroyed in Japan And in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, in Australia, smoke from the bushfires destroying the country Australian Tennis Open Beginning this year.

A study released Saturday showed that sports leaders often fail to resolve the crisis or their role in creating it.

The report’s authors warned that global Sport’s carbon emissions are underestimated by the size of Angola and the country’s top estimates for Spain.

However, there has been a “woefully inadequate” response from the sports industry, with only a small fraction of global leagues, federations, tournaments, clubs and sports organizations achieving carbon targets. Elaborated on their environmental commitments or signed up for UN Sport for the Climate Action Framework.

READ  Bubba Wallace: NASCAR says racing driver found a noise in garage stall

Meanwhile, petrochemical companies, airlines and automakers still remain major advertisers and sponsors of the sport, the study says.

“Sport provides one of society’s most effective role models. If we can change how the sport works at the speed and scale necessary to stop a climate emergency, others will follow suit,” said Rapids Transition Alliance coordinator Andrew Sims in a statement.

“The first step is to end sponsorship from fossil fuel companies and products that promote fossil fuel intensive lifestyles. At the moment sport is part of the problem, but it is part of the solution,” he said.

Reported author David Goldblatt says that, while global changes need to be addressed to address the climate crisis, the sport industry can lead to sea change if committed to addressing climate change.

“In terms of carbon emissions, the sport may be large enough to register as a small nation state or a single mega city, but its own efforts are only one percentage point worldwide. Some human practices offer an unusually large, global and socially diverse constituency that plays and follows the sport.

“Transforming Carbon Zero into the common sense priority of the sports world is a huge contribution to making common sense of all politics a priority,” he said.

Scientists have been repeatedly warned to take urgent measures to curb it The worst effects of climate change.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concluded A landmark report We only have until 2030 to drastically reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and prevent them from reaching the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

About the author

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

