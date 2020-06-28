Aaron Judge facing Yankees test after hitting ‘a little’

Aaron Judge was part of the Yankees 60-man pool announced Sunday, but it is yet to be determined whether the right fielder is ready for Opening Day, which is less than a month away.

The judge was in Tampa and said Interview with Sports Illustrated It was published Sunday that he was “able to hit a little bit” during MLB’s COVID-19 shutdown.

The judge is recovering from a broken rib he was supposed to have suffered last September. This set him apart in spring training, and general manager Brian Cashman said he expected to become a judge “in the summer” in May.

Now the real test comes with players having to report to Spring Training 2.0 (or Summer Camp as the Yankees call it) by Wednesday for three weeks of work before the 60-game schedule begins.

“This break has allowed some players, including myself, to stay healthy,” the judge told SI. “Fortunately, I was able to work with five or six teammates at our facility in Tampa Bay, get on the field and run around and hit a little bit. For us, it’s like regular business and extended spring training. “

Aaron Hicks, returning from offseason Tommy John surgery, is also healthy to play.

“I honestly can’t wait to get back there,” the judge said, as shown in an image of the New York area on Instagram on Saturday. “It’s going to be an exciting year. … As a Yankee, we are in shape on the field every day. I feel lucky that other guys have access to a field or facility where they can post problems. But I think these three weeks of spring training that we’re going to do will allow the guys to get into game shape soon. “

The judge called for some new coronavirus rules that the league imposes as a “challenge” – such as a ban on sunflower seeds and high fives.

“Losing some sunflower seeds can be tough, but I play baseball on that topic any day,” the judge said. “It’s time to turn things around. Fans need back baseball. “

They won’t be in The Bronx at least early in the season.

“I don’t know how long it will be without them, but let’s hope New York does see some improvement [with the pandemic]”So we can start getting some fans in the stands, even if we are at 20 percent capacity,” the judge said.