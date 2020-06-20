According to Michael Simon, how to grill a Father’s Day meal like a pro

Gentlemen, burn your grills!

Father’s Day has become synonymous with outdoor cooking, and with pandemic restrictions lifted across the U.S., this weekend could be the first of months where small groups can gather – at a healthy distance.

There are plenty of people who still celebrate at home – or on a zoom call with family and friends – and don’t miss out on the barbecued, smoky fare that many expect for this holiday.

So we asked chef Michael Simon to share a classic BBQ-style meal in the grill or in the oven, so the eaters would feel the summer vibe. The former Iron Chef is busy producing his new “Self Shot” show,Simon Dinners Cooking Out, ”Which premiered last week on the Food Network and is available to stream via Food Network Kitchen App.

Simon told The Post that one of the primary goals of his show was versatility.

“Look, we’re here [cooking everything] The grill is easy to make on the outside but also on the inside, ”he said.

In fact, the Food Network Celeb already filmed this weekend’s episode, so he can spend some time with the Sunday family.

This year, he plans to get laid His Father to work – sort of.

“We’re going to do a kukalong video of me and my dad making burgers and things on the grill,” he says.

“My father would like to say, ‘I’m going to teach everyone how to make burgers this year,’ says Simon. “I love it, boy! ‘

“When we were growing up, daddy’s most famous dish was roasting hotdogs with potatoes and laying eggs on it and calling it a hot dog hashtag.”

Like many this year, his Father’s Day will not be the same.

“Up until five years ago on Father’s Day, we all go golfing together,” he said, referring to his father and grandfather, who passed away at 102 recently.

“My grandfather was a wonderful cook,” said Simon.

His father’s hot-dog hash is not on the menu for the Father’s Day edition of “Simon’s Diners Cooking Out.” (We know this is a disappointment.) Instead, Simon says that although he has been a family favorite for a long time, he is going with a much higher theme.

“They’re all salty sweet fans,” he says, showing the ribs sticking with the salty sweet sauce he shares here with the Post. (In the episode, he even makes a big, baked, salty sweet cookie.)

The decadent holiday menu is not without some balance. “I had to make sure my wife had some vegetables,” she said of spouse Liz Simon. “She’s trying to keep us healthy.”

Sticky ribs

Yield 4-6 servings

4 lbs. Bone-beef is cut into small ribs, individual bones

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

8 ozs. Light beer

1 cup light-brown sugar

1 cup soy sauce

¼ cup ketchup

¼ cup Dijon mustard

Cup Rice Vinegar

2 tbsp. Freshly grated ginger

2 tbsp. Crushed red-pepper flakes

2 cloves garlic and slices

Chopped fresh cilantro, to serve

For an open grill method:

Prepare a charcoal grill using the snake method: stack unlit coals around the grill’s perimeter, form a semicircle, and leave space in the center. Light some charcoal at one end so that the “snake” begins to burn slowly. Fill a metal pan with about 1 cup of water and place it in the empty space next to the charcoal. It helps maintain moisture.

Season the ribs with salt and pepper and set aside.

In a medium saucepan, combine the liquid, sugar, spices, garlic and salt and a few shakes of pepper and whisk until smooth. Simmer over direct heat and cook until reduced, third, 30 minutes.

Place the ribs on the grill over indirect heat. Close the grill and cook, brushing the ribs with glaze every 30 minutes. Make sure the grill temperature is between 275 to 350 degrees F. If the temperature is too hot, close the air flow of the grill; If the temperature is cooled, open the grill’s air flow.

When the instant-read thermometer registers 200 degrees F, it can take between 3 and 3.5 hours, remove the ribs from the grill, roll with aluminum foil, and rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Let the remaining glaze simmer over several minutes of direct heat. Decorate the ribs with cilantro and serve with the remaining glaze on the side.

For the stove method:

Alternatively, you can bake the ribs on a rimmed baking sheet for 3 to 3.5 hours in a 300 ° F oven. The steps to glaze are the same.

Bonus: Spice Rub

Use the Basic Rub formula for a DIY seasoning blend with your favorite flavor combination. The recipe and variations below are written as a ratio, cooks to suit their needs.

Basic Rub

“This rub will go well on any meat. It is delicious and bold and tastes great without overpowering the meat, ”says Simon.

2 parts kosher salt

2 parts black pepper

1/2 part celery seed

1/2 part ground cilantro

Rub the pork

“There’s something magical about pork and paprika,” says Simon. “Use whatever you like – sweet, sharp, smoked. Any sharp kick and kiln will work for the finish. “

5 parts Basic Rub Mix

1 part chilli

Lamb Rub

“Lamb and Oregano – a tried and true combination. The inclusion of oregano in the Basic Rub gives the lamb a delicious, herbaceous flavor that breaks the flavor of any game out there, ”says Simon. “It’s also great on beef.”