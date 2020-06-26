After the accounting scandal reportedly renegotiated their relationship with MasterCard and Visa Wirecard

Master MA Visa V AndSome wirecard clients have been told they can withdraw the company’s access to their payment networks, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

He did not comment directly on the report, but said the two were following the situation closely. Loss of two of the world’s largest payment networks Not even a credit card companyHe did not comment directly on the report, but said the two were following the situation closely. Loss of two of the world’s largest payment networks Another blow For the wirecard, this Earn earnings By helping businesses to process payments from customers.

“We are closely monitoring the developments and assessing when new information becomes available,” a Visa spokeswoman said in an email statement. “Protecting the integrity of the Visa Payment System and protecting the interests of customers, merchants and our clients is our priority and always will be.”

Similarly, MasterCard said in a statement that the wirecard was tracking the news. “It is our priority that people can continue to use their cards. We will continue to work with all parties and be prepared to take the necessary actions,” said MasterCard.