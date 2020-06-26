After the accounting scandal reportedly renegotiated their relationship with MasterCard and Visa Wirecard

Master (MA)
And Visa (V)
Some wirecard clients have been told they can withdraw the company’s access to their payment networks, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.
Not even a credit card company
He did not comment directly on the report, but said the two were following the situation closely. Loss of two of the world’s largest payment networks Another blow
For the wirecard, this Earn earnings
By helping businesses to process payments from customers.
“We are closely monitoring the developments and assessing when new information becomes available,” a Visa spokeswoman said in an email statement. “Protecting the integrity of the Visa Payment System and protecting the interests of customers, merchants and our clients is our priority and always will be.”
Similarly, MasterCard said in a statement that the wirecard was tracking the news. “It is our priority that people can continue to use their cards. We will continue to work with all parties and be prepared to take the necessary actions,” said MasterCard.
Wirecard did not immediately return a request for comment for this article. However, a Announcement Monday
“The company wants to let its IT systems work seamlessly, to avoid misunderstandings,” Wirecard said.
Founded in 1999, Wirecard was once considered one of the most promising technology companies in Europe. It processes payments to customers and businesses and sells data analytics services. The company has about 6,000 employees in 26 countries around the world.
In recent days, wirecard has been plagued with accounting manipulations, with similarities Enron
, An American energy giant who filed for bankruptcy in 2001.
Wirecard’s CEO Marcus Braun resigned last week after an auditor found it Billion seemed to be missing $ 2 billion in cash
From company accounts, the publication of the tech company’s 2019 financial results has led to delays and allegations of fraud. Then on Monday, Wirecard accepted
After the “next test”, the missing 2 billion probably don’t exist.
Braun, who helped boost Wirecard to one of Germany’s largest companies Was arrested
Suspicion of increased sales by wirecard’s balance sheet and duplicate transactions to make it more attractive to investors and customers the next day.
The company is now in crisis, and will only worsen if major payment networks withdraw its access.
Since last week, Wirecard’s share value has fallen by more than 96%. Wirecard Filed for bankruptcy
Thursday due to high ted debt.
-CNN’s Charles Riley contributed to this report.
