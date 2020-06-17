Although Europe wanted to separate itself from post-Kovid China, it was not possible

However, China’s actions since the beginning of the pandemic have not led to confirmation in Brussels, and now it is time for Europe to cool down on China.

Despite the allegations of early cover-up, misinformation and its controversial “masked diplomacy” – the Chinese government has exported medical supplies such as masks and gowns, when the virus hit Europe in hopes of gaining public relations, it has faced setbacks – member states and the EU Multiple figures from companies told CNN that the outbreak was substantiated by the fact that engagement with China was more necessary than ever. These sources have not yet been authorized to speak on the record about the procedure to be followed.

The logic is this: the EU’s current priorities are financially and strategically governed by its recovery from coronavirus; Becoming a serious geopolitical player; Strengthening the economy of Europe; And being a global leader in climate change.

It is widely accepted in Brussels that expanding relations with China plays into each of these. Officials believe China needs engagement if the world is to understand the virus and learn the right lessons from the outbreak. China’s vast wealth and willingness to invest is clearly a very attractive opportunity for struggling EU economies. If the climate crisis is ever under control, a good place to start is the world’s largest pollutant. Through a carefully navigated route between the US and China, Europe will create a unique role for itself on the international stage, granting diplomatic autonomy from Washington.

However, the pandemic focuses on other issues associated with China, including European leaders willing to take to heart, imprisoning one million Muslim Uyghurs in the country’s western Xinjiang area, suppress industrial goon activity and undermine democracy in Hong Kong. .

Unsurprisingly, the reminder came just months before the EU and China convened at the central summit in September to cement their future relationship. Perhaps mercilessly, Kovid-19 postponed that meeting.

“This pandemic was a wake-up call for the member states who were sleeping at the summit of China in September, which was blinded by the brightness of Chinese money,” said Steven Blackmans, head of foreign policy at the Center for European Policy Studies. “The cover-up and dissemination of false information in Wuhan has weakened China’s position on how credible Europe is as a partner.”

This puts Europe in a tight spot. On the one hand, it must engage with Beijing; On the other hand, it must be acknowledged more adequately that China is an unreliable systemic opponent. At the moment, the EU is sticking with this position.

“By necessity, we have a complicated relationship with China. It is a partner and an opponent,” said the European diplomat, who does not have the authority to express a position not embraced by the entire EU.

Europe and China have grown so close over the last three decades that it is impossible for both sides to ignore the lure of one another’s economic power. As China’s power grew after the financial collapse, Chinese money became increasingly attractive to European economies. While cooperation with Beijing has always been accompanied by disagreements over security risks and the fundamental issues of democracy, the benefit is highly valued.

While the EU sees its complex position on China as a diplomatic advantage, it will complicate matters with two of its closest allies in the near future: the United Kingdom and the United States.

Last year, the Boris Johnson government controversially agreed that Chinese telecom giant Huawei could build up to 35% of the UK’s 5G infrastructure, despite heavy pressure from Washington.

At the time, there was debate as to whether this would put the Britons in a China Goon action. “From the UK’s perspective, 5G is no longer a conversation about risk management, but part of a wider geopolitical issue,” said Sir Malcolm Rifkind, the former British Foreign Secretary. Rifkind thinks that China’s main foreign policy is “threatening countries that do not comply with the Chinese view of how it should behave,” and governments are now “unable to divorce the behavior of those who are jailed on Kovid, Hong Kong and Uyghur.”

Huawei’s decision is currently under review, and a senior British official familiar with the review process told CNN: “It’s fair to say that Huawei doesn’t look good.” The officer is not allowed to speak on the record.

As the UK prepares to impose draconian new national security legislation on the city, the UK has also taken a very direct line on Hong Kong.

In fact, this change in London has been a huge success for the China Hawks in Washington, under the guidance of President Donald Trump, who has been reeling since 2016. And with the UK now in its corner, the US may well be brave enough to smash China.

“The EU is finding it difficult to ignore US calls for sanctions and de-coupling,” Blackman said. “Governments try to ride it [the US] The elections are over. If the next administration adopts secondary sanctions, as Trump did with Iran, the EU will have to find new ways to maintain its autonomy in international affairs.

This autonomy is still very valuable to the EU. “There is a clear willingness of the EU not to become a tool of US diplomacy and to find our own way of dealing with China,” the EU diplomat said. However, after the eurozone crisis, the diplomat acknowledged that Brussels could not deal with the same level of “innocence”, that damaged European economies welcomed the acquisition of direct Chinese investments and failed companies – and that Europe had begun to market its “guarantees of security, among other things”.

“With Covid I think it is close to the general European understanding of what China is and how it behaves,” said Lucrezia Poggetti, an analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies. “China’s government’s behavior during times of crisis has raised eyebrows in Europe, with efforts by European countries to play off each other and undermine democracies. For example by misinformation. As it becomes increasingly important in national political debates, Europeans can come to a deeper understanding of China, ”he added.

The four EU officials have privately agreed that they are no longer in tune with China. “We now have to use it as a leverage in dealing with the number one market in the world and China,” explained an EU diplomat involved in Brussels foreign policy.

Blackmans are expected to go further and use assets such as the EU’s lucrative single market and leveraged access monitoring laws: Take it. ”

All this can become very complicated. Despite everything, the EU’s main international goal is to balance relations between the US and China. Engaging with the latter – accepting that it is a systemic opponent – is at risk of provoking the former. It is difficult for any world power to withdraw. When you remember that the EU is made up of 27 member states, all of them have an equal opinion on the issue, which is likely to explode.

At the moment, all member states are in almost the same place, agreeing that China’s engagement is inevitable, but should pay more attention to the reality that China is a systemic opponent.

The post-pandemic blame game that points to China could turn some states into big hawks, but the campaign to spread the pro-China narrative has already proven effective in most eurosceptic countries. Beijing has historically been able to elect member states sympathetic to China’s position, particularly the less affluent European countries and popular governments in Italy and Austria.

If ideas among member states start to fall apart in the coming months, the elders in Brussels will have to put their hopes on the ice for a while.