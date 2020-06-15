Amy Grant shares pictures of her heart surgery scar

The “Save by Love” hitmaker successfully performed the procedure on June 3 to correct the congenital heart condition, partial irregular pulmonary venous return (PAPVR).

Grant took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans an update on her surgery and recovery.

The 59-year-old Grammy winner likened the experience to a “non-runner who signed up for the marathon” and said her support and prayers from friends, fans and family “are pushing me now.”

“My recovery has honestly been amazing,” she said. “I want to thank every person who has prayed for me. Prayer changes everything.” She wrote along with a series of photos showing a long scar in the center of her chest.