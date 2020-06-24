An indigenous village in Peru 80% of people have Covid-19 symptoms

Local nurse Elias Magin said that in Kaimito, a remote Shimbo village, 80 percent of the community showed coronavirus symptoms. The nearest hospital is an eight-hour boat ride.

When we arrived at the end of May, people were running around a common building with a temporary sign declaring it was Puesto de Salud or Health Clinic for Kaimito. It was only 10am and those who could walk were patiently waiting for medical help.

“Over the last three days, the government has given us a shred of” మాకు “Magin told us. “The only medicine we have left is for other conditions. I don’t even have paracetamol.”

Visitors are discouraged

It is difficult to get a visual number on the size of the shippybo as it is scattered throughout the Amazon. Official population estimates range from 20,000-35,000. However, Of the dozens of indigenous communities in the region , They are known for their shamans, who oversee the use of a mixture of plants in ayahuasca healing rituals.

Due to Kovid-19, Shipibo has been discouraging visitors. After I arrived at Kaimoto community leader Juan Carlos Mahua, he offered an invitation because he wanted to highlight the devastating impact of the virus.

There is only one way to reach Kaimito, and it is an eight-hour boat ride from the regional capital, Pukalpa, across the Ukayali River, an 18-hour car journey from Lima. Since the national government was on lockdown on transit, we had to get special permission to take the river journey to the heart of the Amazon.

As we pushed further inland, we saw fewer people and more wildlife. We spotted some boats and scattered villages along the river.

As we approached Kaimoto, Mahua and Magin waited on the bank of the river, surrounded by other local authorities and fighters with bow and arrows. Everyone suffers from cough.

Greeting the village leader, I asked Mahua how he was doing. “Not very well,” he replied amidst cough charms. He gestured to those around him, “We’re all positive for Kovid-19.”

Of the 750 people in this one community, 80% believe that Kovid-19 is infected, based on their characteristics, Magin said. At least four people died.

When the virus first touched down, the government-appointed physician quit Kaimito because his contract had expired, along with Magin and another nurse and assistant.

Three days before our arrival, Magin was diagnosed with Kovid-19, a government team visiting Kaimito and testing for about 20 people. They also left quickly exhausted supplies.

Since the clinic has a very small staff, Magin continues to work despite the diagnosis.

The Peru Ministry of Health did not respond to a request for comment.

Bustling clinic and house calls

During our visit, the clinic was bustling. One patient weighs. Another patient was breathing deeply, while the medical assistant heard his chest with a stethoscope. Like the general doctor’s office rather than the critical care unit, this postpost is not intended to handle a crisis like coronavirus. There are no respirators, no ICU beds, no sophisticated equipment or technology.

After seeing patients throughout the morning at the clinic, Magin went out into the community to check on those who were too sick to leave their homes.

One of his patients, Rainer Fernandez, 32, has been ill for the past two weeks with Covid-19 symptoms and is too weak to walk to the clinic.

Fernandez placed Magin’s protective gear before entering the rooftop hut where his wife and four children lived. The interior is made of Spartan, some decorations and the floor is of uneven wooden planks. There is no running water.

Fernandez lay on the floor, tucked under a makeshift tent, his breathing hard, and too weak to stand. “My heart was worried.

The nurse leaned over to her husband and stood beside his wife, Kareena. The speed of her lip bite was rising.

Fernandez lost 17 pounds due to illness. He still had a fever. If conditions worsen, it is almost impossible to find emergency medical care – the nearest hospital is in Pukalpa, a city infected with the virus.

A little help at the nearest hospital

It is not only the deepest Amazon that is in trouble – the entire Ukaali region has been hit hard by the coronavirus. At Pukalpa’s main hospital, workers had to remove the bodies of people who died outside the doors. Inside, there were not enough staff to look after the sick.

“It was very difficult to see people dying,” said Dr Ricardo Musante, head of the Covid ward at Pukalpa Hospital. “Seeing people asking for help and not doing anything.”

Staff work 12-18 hour shifts wearing full protective gear at temperatures that can reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit. There are no ICU beds here, and only 1 in 10 people is likely to survive, Mukante said.

It is the story of more than 257,000 virus cases in towns and cities of Peru and at least 8,000 deaths nationwide.

Initially, the Peruvian government’s response to the outbreak was swift and clever. Shortly after the first cases were reported in the capital of Lima, President Martin Vizcarించారు announced a nationwide lockdown on March 15.

As the lockdown expands, more than 70% of people working in the informal economy in Peru suddenly find themselves lacking jobs, money, and food. Despite stringent restrictions on travel, hundreds of migrant workers have little choice but to return to their own villages and towns by foot and boat from large cities such as Lima and Pukalpa.

Some brought the Kovid-19 home with them. Others brought it back as they had to go to nearby cities to take out the covid-support payments of 5 225, which the government made available to low-income households.

There is no bank in Kaimito or other remote Amazon towns. So, the residents had to travel up to Pukalpa to get their money.

Last week, Vizcarra acknowledged the government’s shortcomings in responding to the pandemic, saying on June 15 that there were “many administrative and bureaucratic failures.”

Social distance is still a distant thought

In Kaimito, the actions themselves take on residents. I have not seen signs that local authorities are enforcing social distance and shelter-place restrictions, and Magin said locals still do not take the virus seriously.

One morning during our visit, Magin took a microphone and an amplifier into the center of the village. Taking a deep breath, he delivered his message:

“We haven’t beaten this virus,” he said. His words echoed through loudspeakers linked to a post on his head: “We are not yet social. We are still going to church, playing sports and volleyball.”

“And if we don’t change our ways – then we’re going to die.”

A few weeks later, I got in touch with Magin again. He said the situation in Kaimoto had stabilized, and that loneliness had helped to contain the virus, and that a community group had traveled to Pukalpa to obtain medicine from the regional health ministry.

Although he is still weak, Rainer Fernandez is fine now, Magin said. And there are no new deaths.