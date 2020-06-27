An NYC college professor tells protesters how fast the statues fell

A New York City college professor ordered protesters to use a chain instead of a rope to “throw” the statues.

Erin Thompson, assistant professor of art crime at CUNY’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, responded to the destruction of the statue of Christopher Columbus on June 10 at the Minnesota State Capitol. With her own advice:

“I am a professor who studies the deliberate destruction of cultural heritage and I say… use a chain instead of a rope and it will go faster,” Thompson She told 12,500 Twitter followers.

In the same thread, Thompson linked up with University of Alabama archaeologist Sarah Parrack for a “breakdown of how racist statues are demolished,” or “disguised as a racist monument,” as Parkak puts it.

On June 14, Thompson gave an interview to a British TV talk show on the subject: “Why do idols target the global anti-racist movement. What does it mean to tear down the statue? And why do we put them in the first place? “

In her bio on the John Jay website, Thompson says: “As the only full-time professor of art crime in America, I study the damage to humanity’s shared heritage by the exploitation, theft and deliberate destruction of art.”

This is not the first brush with the Thompson controversy. In 2017, she helped organize a controversial exhibition and sale of artifacts created by mysterious Al Qaeda terrorists at Guantanamo Bay.

A CUNY spokeswoman said the matter would be considered before commenting.