Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen met their sons for the first time virtually

Adults are co-hosts of Bettys and CNN’s New Year’s Eve show, and Cohen said on their show Sunday night, “I thought it would be fun if they just met.”
“Look, it’s going to be your good friend Wyatt,” Cohen said as he pointed to Cooper and Wyatt on the screen with his son. “Did you guys ever go to Brazil?”
Cohen told Anderson that her newborn baby looks like a smaller version of her (so it will be a mini-cooper).
Cooper showed off Baby Wyatt’s costume, which he said was like a 1920s bathing suit.
Fathers are often vacation partners and let Cohen tell his son that it continues.
“We’re going to travel together,” Bravo told host and executive Benjamin. “And if you like him half as much as I love his daddy, you’ll be great friends.”
Both became nannies through surrogates.
