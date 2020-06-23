entertainment

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen met their sons for the first time virtually

2 hours ago
by Henry L. Joiner
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen met their sons for the first time virtually
Andy Cohen has his bff Anderson Cooper “What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on his midnight show Sunday and they met virtual for their sons.
Cooper He recently became the father of Wyatt Morgan Cooper He was born in April and Cohen’s father to baby Benjamin, who was born in February 2019.

Adults are co-hosts of Bettys and CNN’s New Year’s Eve show, and Cohen said on their show Sunday night, “I thought it would be fun if they just met.”

“Look, it’s going to be your good friend Wyatt,” Cohen said as he pointed to Cooper and Wyatt on the screen with his son. “Did you guys ever go to Brazil?”

Meeting fathers and sons should be as virtual as Cohen, Who recovered from Kovid-19, Like most people in the world detain and work from home.

Cohen told Anderson that her newborn baby looks like a smaller version of her (so it will be a mini-cooper).

Cooper showed off Baby Wyatt’s costume, which he said was like a 1920s bathing suit.

Fathers are often vacation partners and let Cohen tell his son that it continues.

“We’re going to travel together,” Bravo told host and executive Benjamin. “And if you like him half as much as I love his daddy, you’ll be great friends.”

Both became nannies through surrogates.

