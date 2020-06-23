The international journey to slow the spread of the virus has come to a standstill, and due to the industry’s global footprint, three-time Grand Slam champion Murray tennis fans are waiting to see their favorite sport.

“Let’s say this is still a problem in South America, and France has not allowed flights from South America or some countries.

“And you basically have a tournament where people or players from a certain continent or country are not allowed to compete. I think the tournament is going to lose.”

Murray said that “the whole world is operating normally and traveling normally” before tennis returns, we think “are essentially major competitions.”

More is being done

After seeing how quickly the virus spread in Britain without the ability to test every case, Murray was uncertain that he was infected.

“I was a little sick two or three days four weeks ago. So actually, before the quarantine started, I was separated for four or five days before that,” Murray said.

“Most of the people I spoke to had some kind of symptoms and seemed a little sick, but it is difficult to know whether you really have the virus. And obviously, people who have been tested need to be saved for serious conditions and NHS workers who have been in this country before.”

As there was no competition, the income of the athletes was affected. Georgian tennis player Sophia Shapatawa Recently launched an online petition seeking financial assistance from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for players struggling to pay the bills, which have been signed by more than 2 thousand people.

While agreeing to be “the top 60-70 good in the world,” Murray feels that there is a “need to look at” the distribution of funds to help struggling players.

“The players are ranked 250-300 in the world, which is really challenging for them,” said Murray, who is currently ranked 129th. “And over the last few years, there have been some improvements and some changes, but probably not enough.

“Sometimes you see a prize money check for the winner of a grand slams. And I don’t know what that is, but it’s like 4 million. And can you use that money and spend it elsewhere in the previous rounds? Or use it to qualify or raise some small event?”

A frustrating time

The hip problem caused Murray to miss almost a year, and in January 2019, Scott lamented at a press conference that he wanted to retire due to injury, only to play doubles at Wimbledon that year.

The former world No. 1 is set to return before the Miami Open in March.

“I’m training to be ready for it and it will be a good test. I’m healthy and very strong,” Murray said.

With no tennis, Murray was alone in a house in Surrey, near London with his wife and three children.

Outside of hopping Instagram Live Calls with two-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal reveals his lost experience while traveling to international tennis tournaments.

“When you travel, the first time your children walk, they often miss (events) when they are crawling and the like,” he explained. “We got some bikes for our kids and they basically cycled on their own for the first time.

“They swim a little without catching their mother or their father for the first time and things like that may seem small, but for parents, they aren’t.”