Angelina Jolie says she broke up with Brad Pitt for their children’s sake

“I broke up for the sake of my family’s well-being,” reported the publication Jolie. “It’s the right decision. I’m focusing on their healing.”

A spokeswoman for Pitt told CNN he had no comment.

When they got married that year, Pitt and Jolie had been on a commitment for a long time and were the parents of six.

Their relationship sparked a string of ulation debates in 2004 when they co-starred in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” At the time, Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston.

In January 2005, Pitt and Aniston announced their separation and Aniston filed for divorce a few months later.

In April 2005, photos of Pitt, Jolie and her son Maddox arrived in Kenya.

Jolie later adopted daughter Zahara from Ethiopia and in early 2006 announced that she and Pitt were expecting a child. Shortly thereafter, Pitt was granted the right to legally accept Maddox and Zahara.

Their daughter Shiloh was born in May 2006 and son Pax was adopted from Vietnam in March 2007. In July 2008, Jolie gave birth to twins Vivienne and Knox.

Jolie and Pitt announced their engagement in 2012.

The “Maleficent” star talked about their children in a Vogue India interview.

“Some people have taken advantage of my silence. Children see lies in the media about you, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their minds,” Jolie said. “In fact, they are very brave, very strong young men.”

She also discussed how to help other young people.

“I will work with the UNHCR on the global crisis and connect and raise awareness of the realities on earth,” she said. “And I continue to work with the BBC World Service on the Media Literacy Initiative for Young People, and am also working with Amnesty International on a book project for children’s rights.”

One thing that Jolie is not too busy doing is, obviously, hitting the kitchen.

“I went into lockdown thinking it was a good time to learn cooking,” Jolie said. “Never happened. I know my limitations.”