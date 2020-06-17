Top News

Apple will reopen stores in NYC this week

by Barbara C. Arroyo
Apple will reopen stores in NYC this week
Apple will reopen its New York City stores by appointment this week after Coronavirus closed them for three months.

The iPhone maker’s 10 retail locations will open their doors for the first time since March this week, it said in a statement, allowing customers to schedule appointments for order pickup or device repairs.

The California-based Cupertino did not say what day the store would open or reopen, and told customers to check its website.

Apple’s Global Flagship Store on Fifth Avenue will be reopened, along with other stores in Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island and Brooklyn.

“This week we will be returning to serve customers in several US locations, including an appointment in New York City, where we are proud to be standing next to New Yorkers as they leave this difficult time,” Apple said.

Visitors to the store “need to follow additional steps for the health of employees and customers,” according to Apple, “including temperature checks, facial expressions and social distance.”

Apple closed its stores for two weeks on March 4 before extending its “indefinite” closure on March 17. It began reopening locations in May.

