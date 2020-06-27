Top News

Archbishop of Canterbury says re-examining the portrayal of Jesus as white in light of Black Lives Matter protests

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Barbara C. Arroyo
3 Views
Archbishop of Canterbury says re-examining the portrayal of Jesus as white in light of Black Lives Matter protests
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo
Speaking BBC Today program, Welby The Western Church asked whether the “portrayal of Jesus” was necessary to “rethink” and “re-think”, in light of the recent Black Lives Matter protests. Death of George Floyd.

“Yes, of course it does,” he said, adding that Jesus was portrayed differently in the countries of the world. He is in regular consultation with Anglican church leaders around the world, who do not portray Jesus as a white man.

“You go into their churches and you don’t see the white Jesus – you see the black Jesus, or the Chinese Jesus or the Middle East Jesus – it’s very accurate.

“You look at Fijian Jesus – you see Jesus portrayed in many ways as cultures, languages ​​and understandings.”

Welby said that the representations of Jesus served not as “who we worship” but as “reminders of the universality of God who became fully human.”

Calls for Monuments He said the statues at Canterbury Cathedral would be reviewed as the UK’s imperialist history and ties to the slave trade were cut off.

“We’re going to be very careful, and keep them relevant and see if they can all be there,” he said.

“Question [about whether they should all be there] Arises, of course it happens, and we have seen all over the world. “

The movement to remove and defile controversial statues has gained traction in the UK, as well as in Europe and the US, but has divided public opinion – with critics accusing it of being a “mob rule,” while others hailed it as a way of addressing it. “Systematic Racism.”

CNN’s Jack Guy contributed to this report.

READ  The three women who topped Biden's VP list (Opinion)

You may also like

About the author

Barbara C. Arroyo

Barbara C. Arroyo

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

View all posts

Leave a Comment