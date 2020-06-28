Arjen Robben is back with the first club Groningen

The 36-year-old winger has rejoined FC Groningen in Eredivisie, Netherlands 20 years after making his debut for the north side of the country.

He was born in Groningen in 2007, a stone’s throw from Groningen.

Robben left it at the end of last season after a glittering career where he won league titles with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid and the Champions League.

He earned 96 caps for the Netherlands, helping “Orange” to the 2010 World Cup final against Spain. Although Spain lost 1-0 in extra time after Robben missed an excellent opportunity in the second half, he was heartbroken in the final.