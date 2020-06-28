Arjen Robben is back with the first club Groningen

The 36-year-old winger has rejoined FC Groningen in Eredivisie, Netherlands 20 years after making his debut for the north side of the country.
He was born in Groningen in 2007, a stone’s throw from Groningen.
Robben left it at the end of last season after a glittering career where he won league titles with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid and the Champions League.
He earned 96 caps for the Netherlands, helping “Orange” to the 2010 World Cup final against Spain. Although Spain lost 1-0 in extra time after Robben missed an excellent opportunity in the second half, he was heartbroken in the final.
“After 18 years of amazing adventure, we’re coming home,” Robben Groningen said in a video message posted on the website. “Back to Groningen. Coming home at this critical time of the crisis, it also struck FC Groningen.”
Groningen finished ninth when the Dutch top division left in April without a title award or relegation due to the coronavirus.
The lack of football has hurt teams.
In an effort to help, former Groningen defender Virgil van Dijk – who has now won the Premier League with Liverpool – bought four season tickets last month and intends to sell them to unsustainable supporters.
Groningen fans opened an online auction last week, with shoes from Van Dijk and Robben also seized.
‘Follow Your Heart’
“It’s great to see how everyone is contributing to the club,” Robben said. “I have also supported the club and made me think about what I can do for our club. I have had many conversations with club staff.
“And more than I hear the call of our supporters: ‘Arjen, follow your heart.’
“The return of FC Groningen as a player … I started playing with this idea and now I have made it my goal. As a football player, I want to make my comeback as an FC Groningen player.
“I’m not sure it’s happening at this point,” said Robben, who suffered injuries.
“I’m sure my drive will be at 100%. It’s going to be a tough physical challenge, but I’m going for it. I’m going to work hard and when everything feels right, I’ll join the team for the first training session of the new season.
“It is my dream to play in the FC Groningen jersey. I hope to see everyone as soon as possible. We are not there yet but one is dreaming.”
When Eredivisi closed, four of Europe’s major football leagues – the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A – all reopened behind closed doors.
Robben’s former team, Bayern Munich, won their eighth consecutive league title in June and lifted the trophy on Saturday, the last day of the Bundesliga season.
