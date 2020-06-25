Australia and New Zealand will host the Women’s World Cup in 2023

The joint bid was the favorite to win after Japan withdrew from the process earlier this month, leaving only Colombia competitive.

FIFA’s technical evaluation of the three hosts put the Trans-Tasman bid ahead of its rival, giving it a score of 4.1 out of five.

Japan won the 3.9 award, which in part prompted its withdrawal, with Colombia just 2.8.

Acclaimed New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has publicly supported the bid for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

She, along with her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, wrote an open letter to FIFA in support of the joint bid. She reaffirmed her commitment in a final attempt to convince the FIFA Council on Wednesday.

“We are leaders in the journey of achieving gender equality on and off the pitch, not just in women’s football,” she said before the vote.

“We have achieved equality in pay for our women’s national teams and this is something we are very proud of.

“This tournament gives us the opportunity to increase women’s football all over Asia-Pacific and beyond, and we will shine a light on women’s sports like never before.”

Starting on July 10, 2023, the tournament will be the first women’s World Cup in the Southern Hemisphere and will be held in eight stadiums in Australia and five in New Zealand. This is the first edition to feature 32 teams.

The successful bid promised an “unprecedented” investment following last year’s Women’s World Cup win.

The tournament in France attracted record-breaking audiences and set the stage for the Women’s Football Center.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup is the pinnacle of our sport and what we really dream of,” Australian captain Sam Kerr said before the decision.

“The best teams in the world, the best players in the world take part in the biggest stage.

“It’s about inspiring the next generation of girls by getting on and off the field.”