At a press conference on Friday, Morrison revealed the existence of the attacks, saying the “state-based cyber star” is targeting Australian companies, government, industry, political organizations, education, health, essential services providers and other critical infrastructure managers at all levels. “

He did not specify which agencies or businesses were under attack, nor did he elaborate on the exact nature of the attacks – though he said the government investigation did not find “large-scale personal data breaches.”

Morrison also did not say which state Australia believed was behind the attack. But he told reporters that “there are not a large number of state-based actors who can engage in this type of activity.”

“It’s obvious … it’s made by a state-based actor with very important capabilities,” Morrison said.

The attacks are also not new, and Morrison asserts that such threats are "a constant problem for Australia to deal with." But he said it prompted him to speak on Friday because "frequency has been increasing" for several months. Possible offender While Morrison declined to say who was behind the attacks, the level and time has led many political observers to point the finger at China immediately. Asked by journalists on Friday whether Beijing was responsible, Morrison said he "cannot control the ulation hazards." China's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a fax request for comment. Relations between Beijing and Canberra Cratered in recent months . Australia has called for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, and criticized China's early spread. Beijing then imposed tariffs on Australia's beef and barley and threatened to deport customers if relations deteriorated. China's foreign powers have long been accused of large-scale cyber attacks on other governments. Most recently, Washington in May He warned that China was behind the efforts To steal coronavirus vaccine research from US research institutions and cement agencies. China claims it is a bigger victim than the perpetrator of cyber attacks. The country has consistently denied claims about its cybersecurity operations. Ability and purpose Peter Jennings, executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), told CNN Business that "there is a 95% chance that China is responsible for this attack." "It really comes down to understanding the potential and interest that any country has in dealing with this kind of attack on Australia," said Jennings, a former senior defense official in Australia. "Russia and North Korea have a few more countries that are capable, but they are not as comprehensive as China is in both cases." Neither Russia nor North Korea currently have a "strategic interest in Australian politics," he said. Chinese authorities have attacked the independence and credibility of the ASPI, calling its reports "fact-distorting and ridiculous." "There is only one country that has a combination of capability and purpose and that is China," said Jennings. "And obviously China also has a pattern of this behavior. Canberra has avoided blaming other countries for major cyber attacks, including an operation launched against the country's parliament and major political parties in 2019. "China's Foreign Ministry denies any hacking, and the Internet is full of hard-to-find doctrines," Reuters reported at the time. Months after the attack, Reuters reported – quoting Australian government sources – Canberra privately concludes that China is a criminal."China's Foreign Ministry denies any hacking, and the Internet is full of hard-to-find doctrines," Reuters reported at the time.

