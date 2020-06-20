Bands try ‘virtual tours’ as a summer reality without concerts

Now, after spending three months in those bunkers, four musicians are back. Actually, of course.

For the next 10 days, Goose will be housed in a barn in Fairfield County, where, from last night, they will be broadcasting a unique blend of improv-inspired rock ‘n’ roll through eight sets of live music.

But road warriors like it Goose Playing small or medium-sized venues in cities across the US, and increasing their fan base with each show, the best thing they can do is play online and hope that the fans will show up.

Keys and guitarist Peter Unspach said, “The demand for live, new content has never really gone anywhere. Maybe they are not going to perform, but we have yet to find that the performance of people looking at new sets that have never been seen from the living room is as big as a show.”

Twiddle, a Vermont rock band with 15 years of relentless touring, is preparing for a similar run. Theirs is “Roots Tour 2020,” and they promise nine sets of live music that will be performed at various venues around their home state at key venues for their career – live streaming for fans to watch at home.

“It’s very special for us and we are very excited to revive some of these special moments from our career,” said Twilight’s guitarist and lead singer Mihaly Zavoulidis, who announced the event, which starts at $ 75 for a package deal.

Virtual tours of both bands Is being produced Through Live From Out There, an online music & content series under the 11E1 Even Group, which began producing concert streams in the early days of the pandemic.

“A lot of people on Facebook Live are sitting on the couch with their acoustic guitar. We want to make it more attractive to our fans, instead of what it means to us and our fans,” Live From Out There co-founder Dave DeCiani told CNN. “Goose, and every band we work with, have come up with their own concept.”

Reat creating community online

Part of the challenge these groups face is trying to re-create the community experience that revolves around their performances on the road.

“Everybody’s a house arrest. We need to be connected,” said Ben Atkind, drummer of the band’s live Facebook Q&A, which they have tried in recent weeks. “A lot of our fans are active and out there, so we’re definitely making an effort to stay in touch – for them and for our sake.”

For Goose’s Virtual Tour, there are a few more opportunities to connect.

Fans who buy tickets to stream shows can also play and drag balls into the stream, each dictating which song the band will play next, giving fans the chance to win prizes if the songs match the boards provided.

There will also be Sales , Meet and greet with the VIP team (Zoom Over Course) and even the Community Talent Show.

“It’s a whole other aspect of randomness,” said Anspach. “It’s kind of more entertaining for us, as well as fans.”

Rick Mitterrotonda, who plays guitar and plays, agreed.

“It’s fun. It’s a different experience. It keeps us on edge,” he said.

Goose pulls out a set before they get on stage, or the music lets them take them wherever they want to go. But now? “We have to go with the balls,” he said.

The question is what will be the period of decline from the stage for a group like Goose, who seemed to be unstoppable in the jam music world earlier this year.

Some people will never make it through the other side. Other bands may switch for the better.

Mitterrando was not too concerned.

“It’s great to have space from things. When you come back there is always new energy, especially if it is taken deliberately or not,” he said, adding that “by breathing a little,” improvement goes to new places.

Unspatch agreed. “I’m going to have more ideas and more inspiration when we come back, and we appreciate that we’re playing a lot more together,” he said. “I’m definitely choked for it.”

“I believe we will change,” Mitterrando added. “Because if it stays for a long time, it’s good – it’s not good. The best bands, the best bands, will change a lot. I believe there are some elements of change.”