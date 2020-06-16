entertainment

Barbra Streisand gifted Disney shares to George Floyd’s daughter

12 hours ago
by Henry L. Joiner
Barbra Streisand gifted Disney shares to George Floyd's daughter
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who died in police custody of his father last month after hitting a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, said on social media that he gave her stocks at an entertainment company through the Hollywood icon.

In the Instagram post of an account for the child, she can be seen proudly holding a share certificate.

The caption reads “Thanks to my package @barbrastreisand, I now thank you Disney stockholder”.

The post did not disclose how many shares the 78-year-old Star bought for Gianna.

In addition to the shares, the Grammy Award-winning singer also gave her two albums, “My Name is Barbra” and “Color Me Barbra”.

A spokesman for Streisand told CNN in a statement: “We’ve confirmed the information on a gift from Barbra Streisand to George Floyd’s daughter Gianna on a recent Instagram.”

A Streisand spokesperson quoted the star, saying: “I sent Gianna videos of my first television special singing Kid Songs as a little girl, and my second special sequence with so many baby animals.”

Earlier this month, the Board of Regents at Texas Southern University (TSU) announced it Offers to offer Gianna a full scholarship If she wants to attend university.

“We know the value of education in solutions and generational progress. We look forward to receiving her into the TSU family,” TSU Foundation Chairman Gerald Smith said in a statement.

Kanye West is also doing his part to secure Gianna’s future, Setting up a college fund As part of his $ 2 million donation to support the Floyd families, for her tuition, Ahmed Arbari And Bryona Taylor.
In addition, an officer GoFundMe Page Gianna has already raised over 2 million. “Thank you so much for the flow of love and support,” Gianna and her mother wrote on the Roxy Washington page.
