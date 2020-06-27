sport

Barcelona's title hopes have dimmed after the draw at Celta Vigo

2 hours ago
by Niki J. Layton
The free kick by Iago Aspas in the 88th minute drew a 2-2 draw for Celta, with Suarez leading Barcelona twice with assists from his Paul Lionel Messi.

The result means Barcelona are ahead of Real Madrid by one point in the standings, but Los Blancos have the advantage if teams are tied for points by playing a shorter game and having a better head-to-head record.

Barcelona’s struggles in Vigo continued, and since 2015 they have won the league only once.

Vigo may be 16th, but has only conceded once in its previous seven games. Barcelona were able to violate Celta Vigo’s defense, and even the away side could not defend.

Suarez gave Barcelona the lead in the 20th minute, holding Vigo off guard.

Messi, who took a free kick outside the penalty box, went to Suarez instead of firing on goal, and the Uruguayan made no mistake for his first goal since returning from knee surgery.

But at the start of the second half, Vigo leveled at the counter.

With Barcelona losing the defense in the 50th minute, Vigo went ahead with a 2-on-1 break. Fyodor Smolov ended the act with a simple ending.

Suarez’s clinical finish within the box in the 67th minute restored Barcelona’s advantage, with the Aspas low free kick around the wall completely catching Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

With Barcelona now playing Real Madrid, hometown rival Espanyol will be able to do their favor on Sunday. But Espanyol sits last in the standings.

Complete the Bundesliga

Meanwhile, the last day of the Bundesliga in Germany, Bayern Munich – which clinched the title earlier this month – lifted the league trophy for the eighth consecutive year.

Playing behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic has no fan like Vigo.

There are no changes to the four Champions League positions. But at the bottom of the standings, Verder Bremen avoided relegation by defeating FC Cologne 6-1 at the expense of Fortuna Dusseldorf, who lost 3-0 to Union Berlin. Bremen will now play in the relegation playoffs, with Dసsseldorf falling to the Bundesliga 2 next season.

