Barcelona’s title hopes have dimmed after the draw at Celta Vigo

The free kick by Iago Aspas in the 88th minute drew a 2-2 draw for Celta, with Suarez leading Barcelona twice with assists from his Paul Lionel Messi.

The result means Barcelona are ahead of Real Madrid by one point in the standings, but Los Blancos have the advantage if teams are tied for points by playing a shorter game and having a better head-to-head record.

Barcelona’s struggles in Vigo continued, and since 2015 they have won the league only once.

Vigo may be 16th, but has only conceded once in its previous seven games. Barcelona were able to violate Celta Vigo’s defense, and even the away side could not defend.