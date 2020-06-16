Beijing extends residential lockdowns and tightens outbound travel as coronavirus infections spread

The Beijing Municipal Health Commission on Tuesday reported 27 fresh Kovid-19 cases – totaling 106 in five days – when fire broke out at the city’s largest wholesale food market, Zinfadi.

The extensive, bustling market in Beijing’s southwestern Fengtai district occupies 277 acres and has more than 2 thousand stalls, selling mainly meat and seafood along with fruits and vegetables. It supplies 70% of the city’s vegetables and 10% of the pork, officials said.

The market has been closed since Saturday, but its sheer size and increased risk of spreading to Beijing and the total number of people who work or visit there from outside.

Through home visits and calls, authorities have identified nearly 200,000 people who came to the market two weeks before the closure. A city official said at a news conference Monday that he was staying at home for medical evaluation and being tested for coronavirus.

Residential lockdown Two other Beijing food markets have been shut down due to cases confirmed to be linked to Zinfady, leading to strict residential lockdowns in their neighborhood. On Tuesday, neighboring Fengtai – in Jicheng district – announced that seven residential communities would be locked around the Tiantao Honglian market after the coronavirus case was discovered on Sunday. It follows residential lockdowns near Zinfadi and similar lockdowns on the Yukwandang Market in the Hydian district. In all, 29 residential communities are locked up throughout the city. Residential lockdown measures are similar to those previously imposed in the city of Wuhan as the original center for coronavirus outbreaks. READ The 92-year-old Hello Kitty founder is passing on the business to his grandson Wang Du, who lives in one of the communities in Lockdown near Yukwandang Market, said residents cannot leave the compound to buy groceries, order food online, or buy a truck that comes to the compound once a day with potatoes. Fresh vegetables and eggs. She said all residents of her community had a nucleic acid test for coronavirus yesterday. “To be honest, I wasn’t too concerned,” she says. “I think we have a lot of experience in regulatory actions, and we’re able to respond very quickly (to new outbreaks).” As of Tuesday morning, 276 agri-food markets and 33,173 restaurants across the city had been disinfected, officials said. Outbound travel is limited The outbreak also extends beyond Beijing, with the nearby provinces of Liaoning and Hubei linking all eight coronavirus cases with capital groups. On Tuesday, the Sichuan province in the southwest of the country also reported a confirmed case – a woman returning from Beijing on June 9. She got infected while visiting her husband, who works at Zinfadi Market. Unlike Wuhan, which was central to China’s original outbreak, Beijing’s travels were not cut short. However outbound taxi and car-hailing services and some long-distance bus routes between Beijing and neighboring states have been discontinued. Beijing Daily High-risk groups, such as close acquaintances of confirmed cases, have been banned from leaving the city, officials said Monday. Tuesday, Shanghai Announced Travelers from medium to high coronavirus risk areas should be detained for 14 days. One neighborhood in Beijing is high-risk and 22 in the middle-risk.

