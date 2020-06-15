Beijing officials are competing to find 200,000 people following a new outbreak in the Chinese capital

People who visited or lived in the Zinfadi Food Market queue for a coronavirus swab test on June 14 at the Guang’an Sport Center in Beijing. Noel Selis / AFP / Getty Images

Health officials in Beijing are working to locate 200,000 people who have visited the wholesale seafood market, which is home to a major coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese capital.

More than 79 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the city since last Thursday, most of them linked to the Zinfadi food market.

Officials have been trying to track down all those who have visited the site since May 30. The market is an important source of food supply in the city, and has been closed since the outbreak.

At least 11 neighborhoods around the area have also been closed.

“We organize door knocking operations, which means we visit people [who have visited the market] Call them at their home, or contact them on WeChat and other apps, ”Beijing city government official Xu Ying said Monday.

“Now … we are conducting nucleic acid tests for them and detention at home.”

Zinfady market is 80% of Beijing’s total agricultural production supply. According to Chinese government media firm CGTN, 18,000 tonnes of vegetables and 20,000 tonnes of fruits are on the market every day.

Officials are working to guarantee food supplies to the city as the market closes, Beijing city government official Wang Hongkan said.

China said on Monday it was in close communication with the World Health Organization (WHO) about the latest outbreak.

“China and the World Health Organization are in close communication on the latest development of Kovid-19,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday.

Zhao said he had no information on whether Chinese health authorities had shared the genetic code from the latest cluster of cases in Beijing with the WHO.