Belarusian Premier League: Soccer referees threatened after game

4 hours ago
by Niki J. Layton
The referees shared the ride home after Sunday’s BATE Borisov was drawn 2-2 with Shakhtar Soligursk.

The passing car of the referee team and the match inspector had to be stopped by another vehicle after several attempts. According to a statement from the Belarus Football Federation (BFF), people inside were insulted on the road by telling them to get out of the car.

Unfamiliar people have expressed their displeasure over the referee’s decisions in a match between the country’s current top teams.

The BFF condemned the incident, declaring that such actions were “categorically unacceptable” and said it was working with the authorities.

“All materials available on the above incident, the data of the video recorder that recorded the incident and the registration number of the attacker’s vehicle will be transferred to the relevant authorities,” the statement said.

Almost all the elite sports were postponed during the pandemic Belarusian Premier League One of the few sections to keep the game going.

As a result, the league’s popularity grew as the country’s football federation signed new broadcast agreements in 10 countries.

CNN’s Nathan Hodge contributed to this reporting.

