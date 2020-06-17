Belarusian Premier League: Soccer referees threatened after game

The referees shared the ride home after Sunday’s BATE Borisov was drawn 2-2 with Shakhtar Soligursk.

The passing car of the referee team and the match inspector had to be stopped by another vehicle after several attempts. According to a statement from the Belarus Football Federation (BFF), people inside were insulted on the road by telling them to get out of the car.

Unfamiliar people have expressed their displeasure over the referee’s decisions in a match between the country’s current top teams.

The BFF condemned the incident, declaring that such actions were “categorically unacceptable” and said it was working with the authorities.