Ben Higgins re-watched his ‘The Bachelor’ season and struggled

“The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” On Monday night’s episode, Higgins got a chance to rethink his 2016 season.
The former Denver business analyst has confused some of the Bachelor Nation after he said he was in love with two competitors – JoJo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell.
“It’s hard to look back,” Higgins told “GMA.” “Mostly I remember myself being 26 years old and how much I felt the world was going down on me. And then how much do these women suffer.”
He eventually proposed to Bushnell on the show, but the couple split in 2017.
Higgins has kind words for his former love.
“There’s an appreciation of that relationship and that’s what it taught me and hopefully that’s what it taught her,” he said. “I think it’s a good man.”
The person who can testify is his new fianc భ Jessica Clark.
The couple got engaged in March, and Higgins shared the news on her confirmed Instagram account.
He praised Clark, a co-owner of fitness companies SwetNet Nashville and SwetNet Denver.
“I want the world to know more than I know because she’s special,” Higgins said.
