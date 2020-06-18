Top News

Bezos urged Amazon workers to cancel all meetings on the June date

by Barbara C. Arroyo
Because Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has other business legends, Junetine has been turned into a company holiday, and workers have called off their Friday meetings instead.

In a memo to employees who have the subject line “Junetein”, he says he has spent time “thinking about how recent events in our country have shown systemic racism and injustice persecuting black people and communities.”

The richest man in the world wrote that he would cancel his weekly meetings during the June 19 holiday – which marks the date that the state of Texas announced the abolition of slavery on June 19, 1865 – and suggested that employees should follow suit. His main.

He said that Amazon is presenting “learning opportunities” throughout the day to educate workers themselves.

“Please take some time to reflect, learn and support each other,” Bezos wrote, According to CNBC. “Slavery ended long ago, but racism didn’t.”

Unlike workers on Twitter and Nike, both took vacations with the Junetine Company in the wake of the massive global protests against police brutality and systemic violence in which Minneapolis police killed George Floyd on May 25. Racism.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced the recognition of New York Junetine as an official state holiday, calling it “a day for all of us.”

