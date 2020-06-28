Biden and Trump campaigns release staff diversity data

Thirty-five percent of Joe Biden’s full-time staff are people of color, 36 percent of senior staff are people of color, Biden’s campaign assistant told CNN. Both senior staff and full-time staff were the majority women, with 53% identified as full-time staff and 58% as senior staff. Five percent chose not to mention staff, an aide told CNN.

Newly disclosed data do not indicate a complete breakdown of staff based on race and ethnicity.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign released its numbers Saturday.

Of the campaign’s full-time staff, 52% are women, senior staff are 56% women and 25% are people, a spokeswoman told CNN’s Donald Judd. A breakdown of color is not available in full-time staff, the spokeswoman said.

Incidental co-founder of political group Alida Garcia told CNN before the Trump campaign released its numbers that the company was “excited” to see the Biden campaign “take this great first step towards transparency around their makeup. The team,” but “clearly has room for growth.” pointed.

“We are optimistic that they can beat the numbers that Hillary Clinton has ended in her campaign,” Garcia said.

The auxiliary, senior staff includes departmental consultants, senior consultants, deputy campaign managers, and most of the time senior consultants and others. The aide added that the campaign is still continuing the recruitment process and hopes to continue to include key leaders in the campaign.

The data will be released after Biden presses his staff on diversity in the town hall amid growing national discourse on racial justice and inclusion, focusing on issues affecting Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Biden confirmed it to anyone who asked the question and instructed his staff to release heterogeneous data after the incident.

“When we get out of this call, we’ll be releasing diversity data today. We’ll call you, and the reality is that we have a very diverse staff. And we have a diverse staff, across the board.

Garcia told CNN that he has been working with the Inclusive Biden campaign for months to build a diverse team, and in the coming weeks they will be working together to organize seminars and events for people of color who are interested in campaigning.

Referring to the lack of uniqueness in the data released, Garcia said, “It is important for every community to have a good understanding of where they stand in the organization, for company self-reflection, to make sure they are building teams. . “

“At the very least, we believe that democratic campaigns should reflect voters, which will have a share of the vote for their winning ways,” Garcia said.

Biden often repeated his team’s diversity on the campaign trail and told voters he would like to be president by adding, “Look at my staff.” He has long pledged to have a different administration that “looks like America,” although his campaign recently asked BuzzFeed News not to provide diversity data.

Responding to a specific question asked of Biden Saturday about the representation of Asian American and Pacific Islanders during the town hall, AAPI senior leaders in the campaign include chief financial officer, chief operating officer, national voter protection director, digital chief of staff, director of digital partnerships and director of surrogates.

