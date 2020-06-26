Biden Running Mate Search: The Nation’s count on the race has been a big part of the final month selection process

“The whole way the race issues come about is having a real, serious impact on the search,” said Rep. Jim Claiborne, a top Democrat in the House, who has deep ties to the Biden campaign. “You can do a search to check a box or you can do a search to get a running mate. I think this search can be as real about getting a running mate as it is not checking a box.”

The special teams of attorneys assigned to each competitor have reached the conclusion of reviewing three different types of records – written, financial and medical – in their background checks, according to the individuals involved in the process. Search committee members have had extensive interviews with several candidates, sources tell CNN, but Biden is unlikely to sit with the finalists from mid-July until the end of August.

“The colonoscopy of vetting is happening now,” said one Democratic official involved in the process, speaking on condition of anonymity to adhere to the secrecy surrounding the option.

The search is a dynamic one, however, which has improved significantly since its inception, and sources warn that this could change again as vetting intensifies. The goal is to have a range of options for Biden, especially if the initial favorite goes into trouble.

Biden is being closely followed by former Obama administration National Security Advisor Susan Rice, two people familiar with the matter, as well as Rep. Karen Boss of California, Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Claiborne confirmed to CNN that the boss was “examined.”

Senses. Tommy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Tommy Duckworth of Illinois also have a wide range.

Campaign assistant Biden declined to comment on who the campaign is.

Protests around the country in response to the multiple deaths of black men and women at the hands of police have changed at least some thought around his search for a running mate, people close to Biden’s vetting process tell CNN, as the committee prepares for a former vice president’s choice to respond to this moment of social unrest in America.

“Last month, we saw a real and meaningful change in the referendum on racial issues and policing to affect its calculus,” said a Democrat who knows about the process, pointing to a recent polling on changes from sentimental racism to the support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The search committee “is establishing their pick lines with what they think will be the most important message for the downfall,” the source said.

While a significant share of vetting is in plain sight, Biden has been widespread about selecting someone who shares his ruling philosophy, while lawyers have spent weeks digging into the background of serious candidates.

The search is being led by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, Delaware Republican Lisa Blunt Rochester and former Biden lawyer Cynthia Hogan, all of whom interviewed some of the contenders. Lisa Monaco, a former Homeland Security Adviser in the Obama administration, has also been instrumental in overseeing vetting teams.

From examining cases filed by Harris in California, to investigating complaints against Demings as police chief in Orlando, to combing through the op-ed and scholarly writings of Rice and Warren, lawyers are still learning about the themes of potential candidates.

The pandemic has changed at least some aspects of vetting, with most of the research and conversations actually taking place, with lawyers not touring the country, digging into every chapter in the lives of prospective running mates. But the goal is the same: searching for something that is troubling, distracting, or it can be problematic, he said he would choose someone who is ready to be president from day one.

“Each stone is rotated, not just individually,” says a person close to the process.

Since many of the potential competitors are not only nationally aware, the Biden campaign also hosts focus groups, showing candidates’ speeches and videos to assess voter reaction. This is typical of recent Vice President searches, but advisers say research is becoming more important this year because of the unique dynamics of the search.

While the political landscape has changed through the protests against racism, injustice and police brutality, Biden’s goal remains unchanged, many close to him said. Three months ago, Biden announced he would choose a woman as his companion, but sources say the finalists are now almost all women of color except Warren.

The impact of this moment was felt during the search, most notably Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s decision to quit after her stock fell after weeks of negative publicity about her interactions with police during her tenure. Prosecutor in the largest county in the state.

“This is a historic moment, and America must seize this moment,” Klobuchar said in a statement that he did not consider himself. “I really believe that. When I called with the vice president last night, I think it was a moment to put a colorful woman on the ticket.”

This is the context most Democrats have forced – and openly made – and the search committee is listening to Democrats close to the process. Black voters were also instrumental in Biden’s primary victory, a fact not lost on his campaign.

“The environment is very racially charged,” said the Democrat, who has direct knowledge of the process. “The pressure to elect a woman of color has increased significantly.”

Some top Democrats believe that Biden’s term will be increased by electing a running mate. The former vice president has repeatedly said he wants to make a decision on August 1, but some Democrats believe that the protests that are moving the country and pressuring Biden to elect a black woman may move Biden to that date.

“The national moment is gaining momentum in support of a black female VP candidate, and Vice President Biden is pressing for her decision to be announced soon,” said Karen Finney, a senior aide to Sen. Tim Kaine. When he was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016.

Biden has told many that his standards are still, but not limited to, a man who has run for office and has been tested on the national stage, and who he believes is a strong ruling partner. Those features are complex, leading more than a dozen people close to Biden to tell CNN that they believe Harris was the prime choice during the critical last month.

“He needs to be someone he can trust who’s the best governing partner,” a longtime friend of Biden told CNN. “That hasn’t changed.”

Obama chose Biden to join his ticket 12 years ago this summer. The two were not particularly close, but Obama told deputies at the time that Biden’s experience and that he was being tested on the national stage was essential. Today, the same concept conveys the idea of ​​Biden, believed by many close to him.

In this search, the closest people to both, Obama will serve as a sounding board and adviser to Biden, rather than someone who tries and tips the candidate’s side. The two regularly talk about the political moment the country is facing, but they have not had a deep conversation about the finalists considered by Biden.

Obama was once Warren’s strongest proponent because of her big ideas for restoring the economy and addressing income inequality. But his close friends agree that it is impossible to separate the Vice President’s search with the events of the past month.

Biden’s personal lawyer Bob Bauer and senior Biden publicity officer Anita Dunn are part of the vetting team – two of the most influential people in the selection process, while the Biden Committee has been working undercover for weeks. Report in 2016 for the Center for Bilateral Policy It set out the best ways to manage the Vice President search process.

While background checks and advice from inside and outside the campaign are all important, “it is important for the presidential candidate to personally know or be aware of the vice presidential candidates,” the report said. The nominee recommends spending several days with each candidate.

But it could prove difficult for Biden in the coming weeks. The campaign has greatly reduced the incidence of individuals among the coronavirus pandemic, the fundraising has actually taken place and all events are limited to adherence to public health guidelines.

Biden sought other ways to test her political chemistry with the women on her shortlist, appearing in joint video conference events or TV interviews with them.

Biden’s friends have consistently said that personal comfort will be a key factor for the former vice president, who has spoken openly about his close friendship that has developed over the eight years he has worked with Obama.

Bauer and Dunn’s strategy in the 2016 report stated that the final decision was also tightened prior to the announcement from the campaign: “Option notification must be given to the Vice President nominee in advance of the announcement, but only with one or two days notice.”