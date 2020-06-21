Biden’s campaign called Trump’s coronavirus comments ‘outrageous’

President Trump’s remarks on Joe Biden’s campaign at the Oklahoma political rally to slow down the White House coronavirus test to reduce the number of cases.

“Trump admits that he puts politics ahead of the safety and economic well-being of the American people – even though we recorded the largest number of new COVID-19 cases in two months, 20 million workers are out of work,” Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Beddingfield Advertisement Issued late Saturday.

She said the president’s comments would be delayed “after the rally of the night.”

“This virus has killed nearly 120,000 Americans and cost them millions of jobs, because this president cannot assemble and do the testing as quickly as we need. To hear that he ordered the test to slow down – a transparent attempt to make the numbers look good – is horrible,” she said.

One hour before Bedingfield issued the announcement, Biden Tweeted His response.

“Speed ​​up the test,” the former vice president wrote.

Speaking at a rally in Tulsa – his first since March – Trump said the coronavirus test was a “double-edged sword” because it would increase the total number of cases.

“We’ve tested 25 million people now. That’s 20 million more than everyone else,” he told the audience. “The bad part here is that when you test that, you’re going to find more people, find more cases. So I tell my people, ‘Please slow down the test.’ . ’They test and they test.

A White House official later said Trump was just joking.

Trump made the remark during a reboot of his re-election campaign at the 19,000-seat BOK Center in Tulsa.

But the rally campaign did not attract the crowds, and most of the arena’s top line was empty.

The Trump campaign was canceled when it failed to show congestion in the open air.

Campaign spokesman Tim Murtagh blamed the ongoing protests across the country and the modest audience on the media.

“Sadly, the protesters intervened with supporters and also blocked access to metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally,” he said.

“Radical protesters have tried to intimidate presidential supporters, with relentless attack from the media,” he added. “We’re proud of the thousands of people who pulled it out.”