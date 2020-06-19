Billionaire Owners Have Changed European Football – Can a New Investor Restore the Sleeping Giant?

Global Investment

(CNN) – European football is no stranger to billionaire owners, and the latest deep-pocketed investor has moved into the English Premier League to show interest in acquiring a team as Coronavirus dormant during lockdown.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), part of a three-party consortium chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Newcastle United are trying to buy. Other partners include PCP Capital Partners, a private equity firm run by venture capital and British businessman Amanda Staveley, and private equity and real estate firm Reuben Brothers.

For Newcastle fans, the proposed Takeover Heralds are overdue.

After 13 years, owned by British businessman Mike Ashley, who runs retail brand Sports Direct, the club is Hungry with a long time investment.

Newcastle, a powerful force in English football in the 1990s, suffered two relegations during Ashley’s tenure. The decision to temporarily transform the club stadium into The Sports Direct Arena in 2011 was met with outrage from fans.

The hostility to the Ashley regime probably explains why 96.7% of the 3,397 fans questioned in a survey by Newcastle United Supporters Trust in April were in favor of the new ownership group, a predecessor to the PCP.

The hope is that the new owners can inject more money into the club and move Newcastle back into English football.

Takeover has been hovering with other investors for months Reported to be of interest On the purchase of the club. Before being acquired, any successful bid must pass the examination of English football owners and directors.

“If fans believe in owners, it builds confidence and builds confidence,” Kieran Maguire, a university lecturer on football finance and author of The Price of Football, told CNN Sport.

“That’s me though [as a new owner]The focus is on strategy, having a football director, so this is the way Newcastle United are moving forward, along with the manager of our game.

“It’s a dull thing, it’s a back office, a business activity that I address first. Fans are looking for a marquee signature [but] I would say that signing up for a signature is a waste of money. “

Chelsea and Manchester City have set a trend for big name signings after the takeover by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mansour respectively.

Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) has been particularly aggressive in throwing money at the City. Maguire said the club spent $ 62 million ($ 77 million) on transfers in 2008, breaking the British transfer record in the Brazilian forward’s purchase in the summer after Sheikh Mansour took office Robinho.

This is 12 times more than the club has spent in the previous year, and City’s disruptions on players have only increased in subsequent years.

Two seasons later, the likes of David Silva, Yaya Tour, Mario Balotelli and Edin Deco all brought in, according to Maguire, a splash of 5 165 million (4 204 million) on transfers in 2011; The following season came Sergio Aguero, who helped the City to its first league title in more than 40 years Dramatic fashion.

“Wealthy clubs know they will be more successful in the long run than their rivals with fewer resources,” Simon Gleeve, head of sports analytics at data company Gracenote, told CNN Sport.

“When the current owners took full control in 2008, Manchester City was outside the top 20 richest clubs, and not England’s six wealthiest teams.

“The investment made by the owners has made Manchester City competitive with the top English clubs in the transfer market, improving the team to the level they regularly challenge for trophies.”

Gleeve said City was rated the 68th best team in Europe when ADUG took over, according to Graysnote’s Euro Club Index, which included all European football clubs based on competitive results over a four-year period.

Prior to making the top flight under Pep Guardiola in 2019, the club has since raised the pecking order under several different managers.

Today, the cost of winning the city of Newcastle is remote, and football clubs must comply.

In the Premier League, a club can lose $ 130 million over three seasons and $ 33 million in three years for UEFA competitions. On Thursday, the UEFA relaxed its regulations for a year due to the Kovid-19.

The next Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules do not apply to Newcastle immediately, but the UEFA’s inspections are already three years old and the club must be compliant if they want to compete in Europe in the near future.

“If you take a look at Sheikh Mansor and Abramovich’s takeover of both Manchester City and Chelsea, the initial transfer policy was scattered and it was very hit-and-miss,” Maguire said.

“The advantage to both Chelsea and Manchester City is that both clubs operate in a pre-financial fair play environment.

“I thought Newcastle [might] They are likely to spend more money than they have historically, they cannot afford to spend just over $ 100 million (4 124 million) and write as easily as Chelsea and Manchester City can do in the Financial Fair play days. “

Money spent on stadium infrastructure, club academy, its women’s team, or community projects falls outside the cost limits. The city’s Abu Dhabi owners have been able to make sophisticated investments Academy stadium and training facilities Around Etihad Stadium.

“As with any new owners coming in, it’s also important [Newcastle] They’ve got the right people to give them the right advice to make sure they’re spending their money as smartly as possible… maximize every pound they invest, ”sports lawyer Daniel Gee told CNN Sport.

“The owners will also come with very deep pockets and expect someone to spend like Roman Abramovich, or Sheikh Mansor has done with Manchester City – I think those days are a bit behind the Premier League.”

Purchasing a new consortium club can benefit from Newcastle Ashley’s savings management.

“If he is very loose with cash, new owners can inherit a club, where they can go and spend an additional $ 20 million ($ 24.5 million) next season because of losses from the past few years,” Maguire explains.

“But in the case of Newcastle, it wipes his face. It is a financially well-run club. That means a loss of $ 105 million ($ 130 million), all of which will soon be available to practically new owners. “

Overfeeding has consequences. The city is there Banned from the Champions League Over the next two seasons for violating the FFP rules, the club is appealing the decision, despite calling the allegations “absolutely false.” The Court of Arbitration for Sport will announce its decision on the city’s appeal in early July.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi, French side of Sovereign Wealth Fund Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) Investigation By UEFA for illegal spending.

PSG has won the Ligue 1 title seven times since taking over the QSI club in 2011.

It broke the transfer record by signing Neymar Jr. for 3 263 million from Barcelona in 2017, the same window Kylian Embappe AS also joined from Monaco.

When CAS upheld PSG’s appeal against the case, the investigation, which began in September 2017, concluded that PSG had violated FFP regulations.

Notably, for all their domestic success, neither City nor PSG reached the same height in Europe.

City have lost to English rivals Liverpool and Tottenham in the last eight of the last two seasons, while PSG fell to the 16th round in the last three campaigns, never to reach the semifinals under the guidance of Qatari owners.

But there is no doubt the long-term investment returns in the football club, especially in England’s top league.

City Today is part of the City Football Group (CFG), a global network of affiliated clubs with teams in the United States, Australia, Japan and Uruguay.

Originally owned by ADUG, China Media Capital Consortium bought a 13% stake in December 2015 for $ 400 million, while the US private equity giant Silver Lake Bought just over 10% of CFG for $ 500 million last year.

“The Manchester City model, which proves that buying a lot of clubs around the world, benefits them,” says Maguire.

“Right now Manchester City is motherhood and if they find a good player in Spain or Uruguay or Australia or New York or anywhere else, that person can be picked up by Manchester City for a very reasonable fee.

“It’s a good strategy and I think it will reap its rewards in due time.”

In fact, Abu Dhabi owners have been with City for 12 years. The Newcastle deal has not yet been processed and has been under intense scrutiny since news of a potential ownership change.

The human rights group Amnesty It has been argued that Saudi Arabia’s interest in Newcastle “serves as a PR tool to divert attention from the country’s absurd human rights record”. Hatties Cengage, The late husband of the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi, said that Takeover would “stain” the Premier League.

Last month, the Khashoggi kids Excuse me publicly Their father’s murderers and five government agents were sentenced to death. In the CIA 2018, Bin Salman is confirmed Ordered individually Khoshoggi’s assassination, which is the crown prince Denies.

ఖతారీకి చెందిన మీడియా దిగ్గజం బీఐఎన్ మీడియా గ్రూప్ ఫుట్‌బాల్ మ్యాచ్‌లను అక్రమంగా ప్రసారం చేయడంలో సౌదీ అరేబియా పాత్ర ఉందని ఆరోపించిన ప్రతిపాదిత స్వాధీనం గురించి ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేసింది.

ప్రీమియర్ లీగ్ నిబంధనల ప్రకారం, క్లబ్‌ను సంపాదించడానికి ముందు యజమానుల మరియు డైరెక్టర్ల పరీక్షలో ఉత్తీర్ణత సాధించకపోతే క్లబ్‌ల యజమానులు అనర్హులు.

టేకావర్‌కు సంబంధించి సిఎన్‌ఎన్‌ను సంప్రదించినప్పుడు న్యూకాజిల్ మరియు ప్రీమియర్ లీగ్ రెండూ వ్యాఖ్యానించడానికి నిరాకరించాయి.

అమ్నెస్టీ మరియు సెంజిజ్ నుండి స్వాధీనం మరియు విమర్శలకు సంబంధించి వ్యాఖ్య కోసం పిఎఫ్ మరియు సౌదీ అధికారులు బహుళ అభ్యర్థనలకు స్పందించలేదు, అయితే పైరసీ వాదనలపై సౌదీ మీడియా మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ స్పందించలేదు.

కొత్త కన్సార్టియం న్యూకాజిల్ విజయవంతంగా కొనుగోలు చేస్తుందా అనేది బ్యాలెన్స్‌లో ఉంది.

ఒప్పందం కుదిరితే, ఇటీవలి సీజన్లలో వారి మధ్య-టేబుల్ ప్రదర్శనల కంటే మాగ్పైస్ పంచ్ ఉంటుంది. కానీ ప్రీమియర్ లీగ్ యొక్క పోటీ స్వభావాన్ని బట్టి చూస్తే, విజయం త్వరగా లేదా సులభంగా వచ్చే అవకాశం లేదు.

“కొత్త యజమానులు ఆ అంతరాన్ని తగ్గించగలరని నేను అనుకుంటున్నాను [with the league’s top teams], కానీ అంతరం ఉండటానికి కారణం ఇతర క్లబ్బులు గ్లోబల్ బ్రాండ్లు, ”అని మాగ్వైర్ చెప్పారు.

“న్యూకాజిల్ మరింత గ్లోబల్ గోళంలో వారి ప్రభావాన్ని విస్తరించడానికి సమయం పడుతుంది. వారు రెండు సందర్భాలలో యూరప్‌కు అర్హత సాధించగలిగితే వారు సౌదీ అరేబియా యొక్క స్థానిక క్లబ్‌గా మారతారు. ”