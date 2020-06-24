Black-eyed peas describe Fergie’s absence

Singer Fergie is not on this latest project and the group is explaining why.

Fergie shares her 6-year-old son, Axel Jack, with ex-husband, actor Josh Duhamel.

She joined the group, which includes Apl.de.Ap with Will.i.M. Prohibited , In 2002 and sang on its biggest hits, including “Where Is the Love”, “Let’s Get It Started,” “I Gotta Feel” and “Boom Boom Pow”.

Members followed solo projects, and Fergie Fox hosted the reality singing competition “The Four”.

Now Black Eyed Peas are the new female singer, J. Ray Soul and “Translation” have a new album.

During the interview, Will.Im told Billboard Fergie that she hadn’t heard the new album yet, but he hoped she would like it.

“We try to stay in touch,” he said of her relationship with the group. “We arrive every once in a while and say our hello and happy birthday and Merry Christmas and Happy Easter. She knows where we are! We’re in the studio.”