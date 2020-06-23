Black Sabbath sells Black Lives Matter shirts and donates all proceeds to the movement

Rock Band is selling Black Lives Matter t-shirts Background
Following the cover of Black Sabbath’s iconic Master of Reality album. The shirts are selling for $ 25 and all proceeds will go to the nonprofit Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, they announced Tuesday.
Fans can pre-order the shirts, which transformed the band’s plea logo to read “Black Lives Matter”. It is expected to ship in mid-July.
The shirt design was inspired by Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine Instagram
Photo taken on June 7 along with his mother holding the “Black Lives Matter” sign.
“My 96-year-old mother has been a tireless advocate for Black Lives all her life. Caption
Post.
“We are proud to stand with her today. As always, solidarity in the fight for a more just and humane nation & planet.”
One of the four original members of Black Sabbath, Geezer Butler, noticed the post and commented, “Good shirt & good sentiment & awesome mum”. Fans filled the comment section asking where to buy the shirt.
Protests broke out in cities across the US over the death of unarmed black George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis in May. Other Musicians
– Jason Mraz, JR. Also involved in the movement, including donations and music – including Cole and Trey Songz.
