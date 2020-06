Black Sabbath sells Black Lives Matter shirts and donates all proceeds to the movement

Rock Band is selling Black Lives Matter t-shirts Background Following the cover of Black Sabbath’s iconic Master of Reality album. The shirts are selling for $ 25 and all proceeds will go to the nonprofit Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, they announced Tuesday.

Fans can pre-order the shirts, which transformed the band’s plea logo to read “Black Lives Matter”. It is expected to ship in mid-July.

The shirt design was inspired by Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine Instagram Photo taken on June 7 along with his mother holding the “Black Lives Matter” sign.

“My 96-year-old mother has been a tireless advocate for Black Lives all her life. Caption Post.

“We are proud to stand with her today. As always, solidarity in the fight for a more just and humane nation & planet.”

One of the four original members of Black Sabbath, Geezer Butler, noticed the post and commented, “Good shirt & good sentiment & awesome mum”. Fans filled the comment section asking where to buy the shirt.