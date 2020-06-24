Brazilian Coronavirus: The judge ordered Bolzonaro to wear a face mask in public

Federal Judge Renato Borelli issued a decision Monday to wear a Bolsonaro mask while roaming publicly in Brasilia. Failure to do so by a judge’s order could result in a fine of 6 386 per day.

This decision extends to all government employees in the Federal District of the capital, Brasilia.

Bolsonaro’s office, which reached out to comment on Tuesday, referred CNN to the attorney general, who replied that his office was “studying all possible measures to reverse the ban.”

On April 30, the federal district government issued an order mandating the use of face masks in public places. Prevent the spread of coronavirus