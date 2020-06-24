World

Brazilian Coronavirus: The judge ordered Bolzonaro to wear a face mask in public

58 mins ago
by Adam D. Crook
Federal Judge Renato Borelli issued a decision Monday to wear a Bolsonaro mask while roaming publicly in Brasilia. Failure to do so by a judge’s order could result in a fine of 6 386 per day.

This decision extends to all government employees in the Federal District of the capital, Brasilia.

Bolsonaro’s office, which reached out to comment on Tuesday, referred CNN to the attorney general, who replied that his office was “studying all possible measures to reverse the ban.”

On April 30, the federal district government issued an order mandating the use of face masks in public places. Prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But Bolsonaro has appeared publicly at several events without wearing a mask, including at rallies with supporters.

“With the example of the president of Brazil, everything is very difficult for us,” said S జోo Paulo Governor Joోo Doria Isaac Soares of CNN Last month. “He walks the streets without masks. Misconduct and misrepresentation. This is very sad for Brazil and makes everything more difficult for the governors of the Brazilian states.”

So far, more than 1.1 million cases and more than 51,000 deaths have been confirmed by Brazilian health authorities, and have shown no signs of slowing the crisis.

