Brooks Koepka’s brother Chase joins next year’s Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. – The Post found Thursday that Brooks Koepka’s younger brother, Chase Koipka, will be named in the 2021 Travelers Championship.

Chase, age 26, is the world’s No. 4 player in the world, having four major championships, and qualified for the tournament this week at TPC River Highlands on Monday. Man playoff for two spots.

On Wednesday, Brooks and Chase both withdrew from the tournament after learning that Brooks Caddy and Ricky Elliott had tested positive for COVID-19. For Brooks, because of his superior status, the withdrawal is not a big deal. For Chase, there was no game state and only played in a few PGA Tour events, which was a deadly blow. For a player like Chase, a good performance on the PGA Tour could change his life.

Travelers Tournament Director Nathan Grubb told The Post on Thursday that he had reached Chase and that he had “earned his way” and that he would be guaranteed at the “2021 Travelers” if he needed it next year.

The Shane Lowry COVID-19 vortex was thicker on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Travelers Championship.

On Tuesday, Ireland’s British Open champion played a practice round with Graeme McDowell and the Koipka brothers.

As of Wednesday, McDowell and Travelers koyipka brothers left, McDowell’s caddy, Ken Brooks kambay and Kya, Elliott both tested positive for coronavirus found.

Although neither McDowell nor Koipcas tested positive, all three caddies were affected, but did not show up at the time of testing, but had withdrawn from caution.

Lori was so concerned that he consulted with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan on Wednesday evening to make sure it was safe to continue and play. Monahan gave his blessing and it turned out to be a good thing, as Lowry shot a 4-under-66 on Thursday.

“I got to know Kenny and Graeme’s caddy on Tuesday evening. I spent some time around Graeme,” said Lori. “But Graeme didn’t see it [Comboy] Since last week [Comboy didn’t make the trip to Connecticut because he wasn’t feeling well].

“Then obviously we played a practice round with Brooks, Chase and Ricky Elliott. He was coding for Brooks and he tested positive. [Wednesday] Morning. Ricky called me. I really can’t believe it. In truth, I thought he was messing with me because he was like that sometimes.

“Then when the guys went out, I contacted the tour very quickly. I asked them what they wanted me to do because I wanted to do the right thing. I didn’t think I was in enough contact with Ricky during the nine holes we played on Tuesday. We were taking care. I talked to Jay. [Wednesday evening] I was in a club here and he said I was good to play. So, I’m here to play.

After two clean weeks, Lowry said – last week Nick Watney only tested positive – this week’s cases “all of us have a kind of kick in the back and make sure we do the right thing while we’re there.” ‘

“I’ve seen a lot of media coverage so negative, I don’t like it,” he said. “I think everyone on the PGA Tour, Jay, has done a great job, and as a professional golfer I am very happy to be back and to have some fun at home. I feel very fortunate to be back in the game.”

Abraham Yanser had his first career PGA Tour hole in the 16th hole on Thursday, an 8-iron jar from 156 yards. He smashed the relative silence that accompanies it when Ace usually ejects huge roars from the gallery. There, no spectators will be allowed on the golf course this week.

“It’s very anti-climactic because there’s no one there and we don’t do a high-five or anything, but still, having my first PGA Tour ace is pretty awesome,” he said. “You want to go high-five or something and we can’t do that right now, so it’s definitely different. But I’ll take it.”

Tyler McCumber, son of 10-time PGA Tour winner Mark McCumber, did not return to Travelers Field until Wednesday’s withdrawal. He missed the harvest on the Corn Ferry Tour last week and is ready to take a week off. He was going to the Pisgah forest near Asheville, N.C., for a quiet week’s vacation. It was late that he was at Travelers Field if he could move to Connecticut.

“I think I got diagnosed at 3 in the afternoon. And the last flight from Jacksonville was 5:30, so I had to pack up and get to the airport in about 25 minutes, said McCumber.

In Thursday’s 5-under-65 shooting, he took advantage of his flight while defending-champion Chez Reeve and Jon Rahm.

“My boss drove me to the airport last minute,” said McCumber. “I called him, and I was like, ‘Hey, man, I think I’m going to get into the tournament. Can you find me a flight and travel to the airport and help me pack it?’ Superman for me. ”