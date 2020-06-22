sport

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR says racing driver found a noise in garage stall

26 mins ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
6 Views
Bubba Wallace: NASCAR says racing driver found a noise in garage stall
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton
Wallace, the only black driver on NASCAR’s top circuit, The last few weeks have been very open About the Black Lives Matter movement and related protests. He also called for NASCAR Ban the federal flag, Which they did on June 10th.

“We are angry and angry, and we cannot stress how seriously we are taking this outrageous act,” read NASCAR’s statement. “We have initiated an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person (s) responsible and remove them from the sport.”

The event “only reinforces our determination to make the sport public and welcoming to all,” the racing company said.

Wallace took to Twitter on SundayThe “vile act” has served as a painful reminder of “how much we have to go on as a society and how much we must persevere in the fight against racism.”

“It doesn’t break me, I don’t give up, I don’t back down. I stand proud for what I believe in,” Wallace said.

NASCAR told CNN that the noisy garage area is limited to personnel who need it, including race teams, NASCAR officials, safety and health and safety personnel.

NASCAR fans were back on track for the first time in Talladega, Alabama, where a federal flag was seen flying over the track with the “Defend NASCAR” banner. Confederate memorabilia is also being sold on the street.

NASCAR has announced that the race has been postponed until Monday due to weather.

CNN’s Kevin Dotson contributed to this report.

READ  Liverpool have the title charge in the Merseyside Derby, which is not an Everton goal

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment