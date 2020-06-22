Bubba Wallace: NASCAR says racing driver found a noise in garage stall

“We are angry and angry, and we cannot stress how seriously we are taking this outrageous act,” read NASCAR’s statement. “We have initiated an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person (s) responsible and remove them from the sport.”

The event “only reinforces our determination to make the sport public and welcoming to all,” the racing company said.

Wallace took to Twitter on Sunday The “vile act” has served as a painful reminder of “how much we have to go on as a society and how much we must persevere in the fight against racism.”