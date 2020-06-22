Bubba Wallace: NASCAR says racing driver found a noise in garage stall

“We are angry and angry, and we cannot stress how seriously we are taking this outrageous act,” read NASCAR’s statement. “We have initiated an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person (s) responsible and remove them from the sport.”
The event “only reinforces our determination to make the sport public and welcoming to all,” the racing company said.
“It doesn’t break me, I don’t give up, I don’t back down. I stand proud for what I believe in,” Wallace said.
NASCAR told CNN that the noisy garage area is limited to personnel who need it, including race teams, NASCAR officials, safety and health and safety personnel.
NASCAR fans were back on track for the first time in Talladega, Alabama, where a federal flag was seen flying over the track with the “Defend NASCAR” banner. Confederate memorabilia is also being sold on the street.
NASCAR has announced that the race has been postponed until Monday due to weather.
