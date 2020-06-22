sport

Burnley denies ‘White Lives Matter’ banner flying over Etihad Stadium in Premier League match against Manchester City

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
5 Views
Burnley denies 'White Lives Matter' banner flying over Etihad Stadium in Premier League match against Manchester City
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton
Since then, The start of the re-umption of the English Premier League Last week, players from 20 top clubs changed their names on the back of their jerseys with the message “Black Lives Matter”.

“We would like to make it clear that Turf Moore is not welcome,” read the Burnley statement.

“In any case, this is what Burnley Football Club is all about and we work closely with authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifelong bans.

“The club has a proud record of working with people of all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning community scheme and standing up against any form of racism.

“We are fully behind the Premier League’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ initiative, and in line with all other Premier League games that have taken place since the inception of the project, our players and football staff willingly took a knee at the kick-off in Manchester City.”

“We apologize to the Premier League, Manchester City and all those who helped promote ‘Black Lives Matter’.”

Manchester City won the game 5–0 to keep their thin hopes of retaining the Premier League title alive.

Read: Everton Liverpool have title charge

‘Shame and trouble’

Monday’s game is the 12th Premier League match since the season resumed after the Coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Premier League players are taking a knee.

“I’m embarrassed and ashamed that a small number of our fans decided to fly around the stadium,” Burnley defender Ben Mee told Sky Sports after the match.

READ  Grigor Dimitrov: Tennis event hosted by Novak Djokovic as players test positive for coronavirus

“These people need to come into the 21st century and educate themselves. They don’t represent us, the club, the players, or the fans.

“We heard some whispers that it was going to come out. The club tried to stop it. I heard it was a small number and I hope it doesn’t happen again. I don ‘t want to associate it with my club. I don’t want to see it in the game.”

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment