Burnley denies ‘White Lives Matter’ banner flying over Etihad Stadium in Premier League match against Manchester City

“We would like to make it clear that Turf Moore is not welcome,” read the Burnley statement.
“In any case, this is what Burnley Football Club is all about and we work closely with authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifelong bans.
“The club has a proud record of working with people of all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning community scheme and standing up against any form of racism.
“We are fully behind the Premier League’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ initiative, and in line with all other Premier League games that have taken place since the inception of the project, our players and football staff willingly took a knee at the kick-off in Manchester City.”
“We apologize to the Premier League, Manchester City and all those who helped promote ‘Black Lives Matter’.”
Manchester City won the game 5–0 to keep their thin hopes of retaining the Premier League title alive.
‘Shame and trouble’
Monday’s game is the 12th Premier League match since the season resumed after the Coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m embarrassed and ashamed that a small number of our fans decided to fly around the stadium,” Burnley defender Ben Mee told Sky Sports after the match.
“These people need to come into the 21st century and educate themselves. They don’t represent us, the club, the players, or the fans.
“We heard some whispers that it was going to come out. The club tried to stop it. I heard it was a small number and I hope it doesn’t happen again. I don ‘t want to associate it with my club. I don’t want to see it in the game.”
