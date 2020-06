Burnley denies ‘White Lives Matter’ banner flying over Etihad Stadium in Premier League match against Manchester City

Since then, The start of the re-umption of the English Premier League Last week, players from 20 top clubs changed their names on the back of their jerseys with the message “Black Lives Matter”.

“We would like to make it clear that Turf Moore is not welcome,” read the Burnley statement.

“In any case, this is what Burnley Football Club is all about and we work closely with authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifelong bans.

“The club has a proud record of working with people of all genders, religions and faiths through its award-winning community scheme and standing up against any form of racism.